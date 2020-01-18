Roger Federer slams Australian Open organisers for ‘lack of communication’ amid smoke, bushfire concerns

On Saturday, Swiss legend and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer slammed the organisers of the Australian Open 2020, saying that players were confused when told to continue qualifying for the tournament earlier this week, despite being subjected to toxic smoke from the raging Australian bushfires.

Federer said that a lack of information from their part made matters worse when players were forced to stay on the courts on Tuesday and Wednesday last week, when the air quality in Melbourne was one among the worst recorded values on the planet.

“I think communication is key from the tournament to the people, to the media, to the fans, to the players, because you do hear it’s not safe to be outside, keep your pets inside, close your windows,” he said, before adding:

“You have court calls, then you look at the haze and everything, it doesn’t look good. How far are we from that threshold of playing, not playing?”

Earlier, a few players in qualifying had questioned why stars like Federer did not speak up or raise concerns on their behalf during the choking haze, but he, in turn, insisted that he did everything he could.

“What can I do? I can go to the office, speak to them. I went to them the first day when it was bad on Tuesday, the next day on Wednesday when it was still bad,” he said.

“I told them, ‘Look, I just think communication is key for all of us, for everybody’. We just need to do more because I feel like I hadn’t gotten enough information,” he added further, before concluding:

“Can I go on court and say, Everybody stop play? I can try. I don’t think that’s going to do much. Maybe it was all a bit late. But I don’t think I can do more than what I did.”

Quotes via AFP.