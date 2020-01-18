Former world no.1 issues strong warning to Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal’s form

Former world number one Mats Wilander has backed Spaniard Rafael Nadal to become the most successful player in the men’s tennis history. The 33-year-old will enter the Australian Open 2020 with 19 Grand Slam titles under his belt, just one behind Swiss star Roger Federer who is currently the most successful player in the men’s tennis history during the Open Era.

But Wilander, while talking to Eurosport as cited by Express, said that in his opinion, the current world number one will eventually become the most successful player in the history of the sport in 2020 despite labelling him the second-favourite to win the Australian Open behind Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

“I think this is the year when Rafa Nadal will become the greatest player of all time on paper,” said Wilander. “I would definitely say he is definitely going to win a Grand Slam this year, yes. I cannot imagine Nadal still playing tennis if he doesn’t win a Grand Slam. I think Rafa is too smart, he is too good a player to be playing if he didn’t think he could win.”

He added: “Obviously Novak Djokovic has won eight times or seven times, I think he’s the big favourite because it’s also five sets. I think he’s the big favourite. I think Rafa is the second favourite because of doing well in Davis Cup and now he is playing well in ATP Cup. So for the Australian Open I think that Novak is the slight favourite ahead of Nadal and then I think Federer and Tsitsipas and other players like Medvedev, they are a bit behind but I would say Novak is the big favourite for sure.”