US star Danielle Collins breaks silence on career-threatening illness ahead of Australian Open 2020

US star and World No.27 in women’s singles, Danielle Collins is all set for the Australian Open 2020 which begins next week. And more importantly, she has revealed that she is feeling healthy following many months of uncertainty that came after she got diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

“I think my game is at a really high level right now. I’ve been putting in a lot of hard work and it’s clearly paying off,” Collins told reporters this week at the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, where she narrowly lost to Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals.

“The biggest thing is I’m healthy this year, I was not healthy last year. Having that diagnosis is not something any athlete wants to deal with. Luckily I’ve been able to come out on the other side of it and I’ve been feeling really well and I’m actually feeling like a normal person again and that’s the biggest thing, it’s just feeling more consistent and not dealing with the pain,” she added further, while speaking on her rheumatoid arthritis.

The 26-year-old also explained how it took time to figure out the best way to deal with her disease.

“It was very taxing mentally because I didn’t really know what was going on for a while, especially during the diagnosis process. They do so much blood work and then they have to measure things at different times, so it’s not like you just find out what you have. It’s like a month-long, more than that process,” she said.

“It’s a lot of trial-and-error. I think during that process it was hard for me to comprehend because it just felt like it was impossible not to feel crappy. But luckily we were able to finally figure it out. I’m relieved.”

“I think the medication I’ve been put on has been really helping and that’s the biggest thing so the disease doesn’t progress and it prevents the flare-ups from happening. Adjusting my diet a little bit and during the time of the diagnosis being able to figure out what my triggers were, it took a little bit of time to figure that out and now I know that there are certain things that I can avoid and certain things that I can do to make myself feel better.”

“I think when you’re dealing with that type of pain on a consistent basis and just feeling lousy all the time, you almost become used to it and honestly your body in some ways, you almost forget what it feels like to not be in that pain. So it’s just been amazing that I’ve actually been feeling like a normal person the last couple of months and just on a consistent pattern of not dealing with flare-ups as much, and when I do, they’re much more manageable. It’s just been really refreshing for me,” she added, before concluding:

“It’s been awesome having a full team and I’m really thankful that I’m able to do it and being able to get all of the assistance that I need this year because last year was honestly a complete disaster, with the coaching situations, the constant changing, and just not getting what I needed.”

Quotes via the Australian Open official website.