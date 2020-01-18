Teenage sensation opens up on facing Serena Williams ahead of Australian Open 2020

US star Amanda Anisimova will face Zarina Diyas in the first round of the women’s singles at the upcoming Australian Open 2020 next week, but right now, she is on cloud nine after fulfilling her biggest wish ever – facing Serena Williams.

Anisimova fulfilled her childhood dream in the ASB Classic 2020 at Auckland last week, as she faced the former World No.1 in the semifinals of the tournament. She had always wanted to play her before Williams retired, as she herself admitted in a recent interview.

“My biggest wish is to play her before she retires so this is honestly the happiest I’ve ever been. It’s been my life-long dream,” she was quoted as saying.

“The thought of playing Serena [Williams] … is what made it so nervous. She is my idol. She is everyone’s role model and I’ve had some personal moments with her. To get some experience playing a match against her is something I’ve been wishing my entire life,” she added further.

Anisimova, however, lost the game 6-1, 6-1.

Ahead of the Australian Open, the 18-year-old also announced that she recently signed a new deal with the US-based sports-themed beverages manufacturer Gatorade.

“I’ve been waiting so long to share this with you guys … I am officially part of the Gatorade family! I am so honoured to be a Gatorade athlete and be included in such an iconic brand,” she said.

Earlier, she had also signed a lucrative $100million deal with American sportswear giants Nike.

