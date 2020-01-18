Australian Open 2020: Sania Mirza to partner with former World No.3 in mixed-doubles

Former World No.3 in doubles tennis, Rohan Bopanna has confirmed that he would be joining forces with Sania Mirza in the Australian Open 2020 mixed doubles.

Mirza was all set to play the mixed doubles event in this year’s Australian Open with the American star Rajeev Ram, who has since pulled out of the tournament.

“I will be playing with Sania [Mirza] at the Australian Open,” Bopanna told the New Indian Express in a recent interview.

“She was initially teamed up with Rajeev but he had pulled out. I am obviously excited to be partnering with her, partners from the same countries are a rarity. I am looking forward to it,” he added further.

According to the Indian news agency, both Mirza and Bopanna had taken the decision to partner each other earlier last week. This would be the first time that they will be playing together since they last combined at the 2016 Rio Olympics where they finished fourth.

Apart from mixed doubles, the 39-year-old Bopanna will also be playing the men’s doubles event alongside Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama.

He has already enjoyed a good start to the new year as last week, he also won the Qatar Open with Wesley Koolhof. The pair, playing in their first tournament at any level, beat the duo of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 in the final.