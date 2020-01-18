Former World No.5 and ex-semifinalist knocked out of Australian Open 2020

Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard – who is also a former World No.5 in women’s singles and also a semifinalist of Australian Open 2014 – was handed a major setback on Friday as she got knocked out of Australian Open 2020 after failing to win her final qualification match ahead of the tournament.

Bouchard lost the final qualifying match 6-4, 6-3 to the Italy international Martina Trevisan on Friday.

The 25-year-old Bouchard won in straight sets over local star Maddison Inglis in another qualifying match on Thursday, and that put her just one win away from the main draw in Melbourne. However, her loss against Trevisan eliminated her from the tournament.

This will be the first time that she will not be playing the Australian Open main draw since 2014. She is currently ranked 211th in the WTA women’s singles table.

Bouchard has a 15-6 win-loss record at the Australian Open since her first appearance in the tournament six years ago. The Canadian has a win percentage of 70 per cent at Melbourne Park and last year, she lost in the second round 6-2, 6-2 to Serena Williams.

Her best performance at the event came in 2014 when she reached the semifinals, as mentioned earlier. By doing so, she had also become the first Canadian to achieve the feat in a major tournament since the 1984 US Open.

With inputs from Essentially Sports.