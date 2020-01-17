Stan Wawrinka eyes glory at Australian Open 2020

Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka is eyeing a successful start to a new year with a win at the Australian Open 2020. The first Grand Slam of the decade will begin in Melbourne from January 20 where stars from all over the world will compete to cement their supremacy.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka will defend their respective titles in the men’s and women’s singles category.

One player who will be starting the tournament as a front-runner to claim the ultimate glory in the men’s category is Swiss star Wawrinka who has already won the competition back in 2014.

The 34-year-old, while talking to ATP’s official website, expressed optimism about starting the mega event on a positive note and also revealed the impact of playing at the Qatar Open where he suffered a defeat in the semi-finals against French tennis player Corentin Moutet.

“It’s another year and still after all these years on Tour, I’m always very happy to be here,” he said. “I prepared very well and I feel good here. I practised all week, feeling good, and I hope to get a good start into this tournament. It’s the first Grand Slam of the season. It’s summer here and we come from the European winter. It’s more or less the first time we see the sun here usually. There are many fans here and a great atmosphere all day on all courts. I won my first Grand Slam here. I also like the conditions and am happy to be back here.”

He added: “I’m very happy about my 10 days in Doha before coming here… I’m happy about the level of my game and how practice goes. Now I can’t wait to play my first match.”