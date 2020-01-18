5 most successful men’s tennis players at Australian Open in 2010s

The Australian Open 2020, which is about to start in less than three days will officially mark the beginning of high-class tennis in the calendar year. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka will defend their respective titles in the men’s and women’s singles category.

As this will be the first Grand Slam of the decade, it will give participants even more of a lift to produce their best game on the field.

Rafael Nadal – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Over the past decade, fans have witnessed some of the very best compete at the highest level in tough conditions in Melbourne to claim the ultimate glory.

Therefore today, we are bringing you a list of five of the most successful men’s singles tennis players who emerged as the very during the Australian Open over the course of the last decade.

#5 Tomas Berdych

Czech Republic’s Tomas Berdych is the fifth on this list. The 34-year-old has not won a single Grand Slam in his career but went on to register semi-finals spot twice at the Australian Open—back in 2014 and later in 2015. The former world number four managed to win 36 out of 46 matches played over the course of the last 10 years during the Australian Open with an impressive win percentage of 78.26%.

#4 Rafael Nadal

Spaniard Rafael Nadal is fourth on the list of most successful players in the Australian Open in the 2010s. The world number one does not have a great record while playing in Melbourne over the years where he has only won the title once—back in 2009. In the last decade, Nadal’s reached the final of the first Grand Slam of the year on four occasions—2012,2014, 2017 and 2019—but on each of those occasions, came second-best. Over the course of the last 10 years, Nadal went on to win 40 matches out of 49 with a win percentage of 81.63%.

#3 Andy Murray

Great Britain’s Andy Murray is the third on this list. The former world number one has a more than impressive record at the Australian Open but has never managed to claim the title. The 32-year-old is a five-time runner-up in Melbourne and all of those instances came up in the last decade which shows that he was right up there with the very best in the competition. Murray has managed to win 42 out of 51 matches at the Australian Open which puts him on the third spot on this list.

#2 Roger Federer

Second in the list is Swiss tennis star, Roger Federer. The 38-year-old is the most successful player in the history of men’s tennis with 20 Grand Slam titles under his belt. Federer’s overall record at the Australian Open is pretty impressive where he clinched the title six times, second-most in the history of the competitions in the Open Era. Three of those titles came in the last decade—in 2010, 2017 and 2018. Federer went on to win 87% of his total matches at the Australian Open in the 2010s which makes him the second-most successful player over the last decade in the competition.

#1 Novak Djokovic

First in the list is Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. The 32-year-old will be one of the strong favourites to lift the title in Melbourne for the record eighth time in his career in the upcoming edition. The world number two is the most successful player at the Australian Open over the last decade where he went on to win 54 out of 58 matches with a staggering win percentage of 93%. Djokovic is also the most successful player in the history of the competition with seven title wins, most-recent of which came in the year 2019.