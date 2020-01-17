Roger Federer reveals if he thinks Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic will surpass his Grand Slam tally

Roger Federer has recently revealed in an interview that he thinks both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will overtake his tally of 20 Grand Slam title wins. Nadal, who has 19 Grand Slam triumphs to his name, has the opportunity to match Federer’s record by winning the upcoming Australian Open 2020, which starts on Monda, 20th January.

The Swiss tennis legend said that with both of his on-court rivals still going strong, they have the chance to surpass his tally. He added that the kind of season both of them have had in 2019, ‘shows that there is more to come from them’.

“I think the way it’s going, obviously, Rafa and Novak will win more, because they’re that good. And the season they had (in 2019), again, shows that there is more to come for them,” Federer said in a recent interview with The Associated Press in Dubai.

“I guess you do care, to some extent, just because it’s normal.

“I looked up to him so much that I felt, also, uncomfortable maybe, sometimes, breaking his records. It’s not something I ever wanted to do. It just happened to be like this. But of course I knew it was a big, big-time moment in our sport. And I think those are the moments you will remember,” Federer said referring to Pete Sampras and his record of 14 Grand Slams.

“Now, at the end, if somebody else would pass you, I mean, I guess it’s OK, because that’s what sports is all about. It’s a lot about numbers. It’s a lot about records. But I had my moment and I always said everything that comes after 15 was, anyway, a bonus. And especially after the knee injury (in 2016), everything that came after that was a bonus. I would have taken one more Slam, and I was able to get three more — and three amazing ones.”

