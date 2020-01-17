Former world no.1 gives his verdict on Roger Federer’s chances at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander believes Roger Federer can win the Australian Open 2020. The 38-year-old enters the tournament as the third-ranked player but few have kept him on the same podium as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as far as chances to win the year’s first Grand Slam are concerned.

Wilander is of the opinion that Federer probably won his most surprising Grand Slam in Melbourne and thus one cannot rule him out. However, he did add that the Swiss tennis great’s biggest problem will be that both Djokovic and Nadal are well-prepared for the tournament.

“I think Federer can win the title in Melbourne,” Wilander said as reported by Tennis365. “Last year’s loss to Tsitsipas will obviously be a sour memory for him that I think plagued him for the rest of the year in many ways.

“He did not play a good match even though the conditions and opponents were sort of perfect. He showed the rest of the world that he is human in terms of not playing his best tennis, getting a little nervous, admitting to maybe not playing his best tennis on the biggest stage in the world.

“The biggest problem for him I think is that Novak and Rafa will come and they are so prepared this year, which is probably the biggest problem for Federer.

“At the same time, he most probably won his most surprising Grand Slam. Apart from the first one maybe, in ’17 and then maybe ’18 too so miracles still happen in Melbourne for Roger Federer and that would be a confidence boost I guess.”

