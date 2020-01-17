Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals her Australian Open 2020 favourite

Former world number one Martina Navratilova has revealed who she thinks will win the Australian Open 2020. The years first Grand Slam is set to kick off on Monday amidst bushfire concerns and calls for the tournament to be postponed.

Navratilova, in her column for WTA’s official website, revealed that she thinks Serena Williams is the favourite to win Australian Open 2020 and clinch a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam. Williams is currently only one short of Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam triumphs.

“The emotional pressure has been growing for Serena Williams as she seeks a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title. She knows, at the age of 38, that time is running out for her to tie and then beat that record. And she has lost her last four major finals.

“That’s why I think Williams winning a tournament in Auckland last weekend – for her first title in three years, as well as her first since becoming a mother – was such an important moment. Taking that title would have been an emotional release that should help her at the Australian Open, and it’s why she’s the favourite at Melbourne Park.

“That title should rub out some of the doubt that has been building in her mind about whether she could perform in finals. When you get to several finals, and then don’t perform in those matches, that scar tissue starts to build up in your mind. Just landing the Auckland title, even though she didn’t beat anyone at the truly elite level, will help Williams to feel like a winner again.”

