World no.1 Ashleigh Barty claims ranking doesn’t matter as she prepares to start Australian Open 2020 campaign

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty has claimed that the number one ranking doesn’t guarantee anything and that she will have to go out and give her all in the Australian Open 2020. Barty has a glorious opportunity of winning her second Grand Slam after the French pen 2019 triumph.

Barty is set to start her Australian Open campaign on Monday, 20th January against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko. Entering the Grand Slam as the world number one has its added pressure but the 23-year-old doesn’t want to get bogged down by all the pressure.

She is of the opinion that the ranking doesn’t matter when you’re entering a fresh tournament and she will have to take every day as it comes. Barty said that all one can do is try and give his/her best in every match as she prepares to win her second Grand Slam, but this time in front of home support.

“Having a number next to your name doesn’t guarantee anything. It doesn’t guarantee wins. You still have to go out there, do the work — put all those kind of runs on the board, I suppose — and work from there,” Barty told reporters in Adelaide as reported by Reuters.

“All you can do is try and do your best every single match.”