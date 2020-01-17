World no.7 Alexander Zverev hits out at local star ahead of Australian Open 2020

World number seven Germany’s Alexander Zverev has expressed his opinion that Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is too inconsistent to lift his first major title in the near future. The Australian Open 2020 is about to begin from January 20 in Melbourne where top tennis stars from all over the world will compete to cement their supremacy.

Kyrgios will enter the contest as the top-seeded player from Australia after an abdominal injury ruled Alex De Minaur out of the competition.

The 24-year-old’s best record while playing at the Australian Open came in the year 2015 when he managed to cement a spot in the quarter-finals.

Zverev, who will enter the contest as one of the underdogs to clinch the title, expressed his opinion regarding Kyrgios who according to him lacks the consistency to win a Grand Slam in Melbourne this year.

“There’s a lot of young guys that are right now, no offence, just better than him [Kyrgios],” said Zverev as quoted by the West. “This is not a three-set match where you can win in an hour-and-20 (minutes) and get off the court. To beat the best, you have to play at your best for a longer period of time.”

Zverev has faced Kyrgios seven times during his relatively short career where the Australian has a better record with four wins.