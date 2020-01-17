Australian Open chief gives final verdict on the tournament amid bushfire crisis

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley has given final verdict on the tournament and revealed whether it will go ahead as scheduled or not. Quite a few of the current and former players have raised question marks on the organisers, highlighting that the air quality in Melbourne is not fit enough for the tournament to go ahead, as was evident when the qualifying rounds started and Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire after a coughing fit.

However, the AO 2020 chief has revealed that the event will go ahead as planned. He hinted that the three indoor arenas might be used extensively but it remains to be seen whether that is the case or not.

“The weather forecast is looking good. There is a lot of speculation about the Australian Open not happening or starting late. The Australian Open is starting on Monday,” said Tiley as reported by Express.

“We do have three indoor arenas. It may look different but the tournament will happen.”

He added that the decision to suspend play will be taken if deemed necessary. “Like when it is too hot or when raining, play will be suspended should the above measures deem that necessary,” he added.

“We are also consulting closely with the WTA and the ATP and the decision we made this morning, both tours supported those and recommended those. This is a new experience for all of us, how we manage air quality, and therefore we have got to rely on those experts that advise us how best to continue.

“Our medical team were satisfied with the conditions that the players were competing in, per all of the research and the data and the science that they have. But they also make an assessment. You could have been two hours into those matches and have 25 people presenting themselves with a medical condition that may be related to the pollutants.

“If that’s the case, inform me and we stop.”

