Seven-time Grand Slam winner names surprise contender for Australian Open 2020

Former world number one John McEnroe has named a surprise candidate to lift the title in the upcoming Australian Open 2020. The first Grand Slam of the year will be played in Melbourne, Australia from January 20 to February 2 where several superstars from all over the world will compete to showcase their talent and win the ultimate prize.

The 60-year-old, while talking to India Today, expressed his opinion by picking a surprising name to lift the Australian Open—Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

“Medvedev to me is the guy that has the best chance of winning it right now,” said McEnroe. “He showed a gear that we haven’t seen at the US Open. That’s one of the gutsiest things that I’ve seen, when he was embracing the booing, and that type of stuff. That took a lot of cojones, as they say. Even at the start of the final against Rafael Nadal, some of the crowd were unforgiving of Medvedev, but by the end he had won them over with a courageous battle against the odds.”

The 23-year-old has taken part thrice in the Australian Open before where his best performance came in the year 2019 when he was knocked out by the eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the fourth round with the score of 6-4, 7-6, 6-2 and 6-3.

Medvedev is seeded fourth in Melbourne and is a possible semi-finals opponent of world number one Nadal whom he faced in a memorable final at the US Open 2019.