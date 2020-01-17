Former world no.1 slams Australian Open 2020 organisers for continuing despite unhealthy playing conditions

Former world number 1 Kim Clijsters has slammed the Australian Open organisers for going ahead with the Grand Slam despite unhealthy playing conditions in Melbourne. The widespread bushfires in Australia have affected the air quality in the country quite badly and multiple players have called for the organisers to postpone the event.

Clijsters is of the opinion that the center and show courts can have their roofs closed but that can’t be the case with every court. She added that she would have been very vocal if she was a part of the Australian Open 2020.

“If it’s not possible to play in then what’s the point?” Kim Clijsters told the BBC. “If you can’t play and bring good tennis and be fit enough to play for two hours, or even the guys 4-5 hours in this environment. You can’t avoid or ignore it. They have delayed (qualifying) matches, but it’s not going to solve the air quality.

“On the center and show courts there is not an issue – they can close the roof and they can have the ventilation on, but on the outside courts… you can’t play a whole event just on a few show courts that have a roof. If I would have been there, I think I would have been very vocal and at least talk to the board and the tournament directors to try to think about solutions,” she Clijsters added.

