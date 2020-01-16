Coco Gauff opens up after drawing Venus Williams at Australian Open 2020 after defeating her at Wimbledon 2019

US starlet Coco Gauff had been hoping to create a big impact during the upcoming Australian Open 2020 – and it has now been understood that she will have to start doing so, by taking on former World No.1 Venus Williams in the first round.

But is not something that the 15-year-old has never done before, as she shot to fame at Wimbledon last year, where she beat Williams in the first round and went on until the fourth round where she was defeated 6-3, 6-3 by Simona Halep who turned out to be the eventual winner of the competition.

The Wimbledon crowd was impressed with the teenager’s powerful and fearless displays – and earlier this week, she made it this year’s Australian Open, which is also her first Grand Slam without needing a wildcard entry.

“I’m really excited,” Gauff was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

“This is my first slam getting into the main draw without getting a wildcard or qualifying,” she added before concluding:

“I haven’t been back in Melbourne since I was 13 when I played juniors so I’m really excited to play on the big stage.”

Earlier on Wednesday, she also took part in the Australian Open Rally for Relief to help raise money for the Australian bushfires.

After the event, she also posted a picture with the caption: “Well… that was fun #rally4relief #doublefault”.

