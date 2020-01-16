Australian Open |

Australian Open 2020: Men’s Singles full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch

Australian Open 2020: Men's Singles full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch

It is January once again, and tennis stars and fans from all over the world will soon gather at the Melbourne Park for the Australian Open 2020, the opening Grand Slam of the year. The tournament, which will kick-start on January 20 and go on until February 2, will be the 108th overall edition of the slam and the 52nd edition in the Open Era.

The following is the full schedule for the Australian Open 2020:

Roger Federer’s maiden Australian Open triumph – Australian Open Moments

Australian Open 2020 Championship

DATE SESSION GATES OPEN START TIME DETAILS
Rod Laver Arena Margaret Court Arena Melbourne Arena Outside Courts
Mon 20 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 1st Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 1st RoundOpening Night – 6.40 pm
Tue 21 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 1st Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 1st Round
Wed 22 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 2nd Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 2nd Round
Thu 23 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 2nd Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 2nd Round
Fri 24 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 3rd Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 3rd Round
Sat 25 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 3rd Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 3rd Round
Sun 26 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 4th Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 4th Round*Aust. Day Ceremony – 6.40 pm*
Mon 27 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 4th Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 4th RoundHOF Induction – TBA – 6.40 pm
Tue 28 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am no play 11.00 am Quarterfinals
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm Quarterfinals
Wed 29 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am no play 11.00 am Quarterfinals
Night 5.00 pm 7.30 pm QuarterfinalsIHOF – TBA – 7.10 pm
Thu 30 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am  11.00 am no play 11.00 am
Not before 2.00 pm Women’s Singles Semifinal
Followed by Women’s Day Ceremony – TBA
Women’s Singles Semifinal
Night 5.00 pm 7.30 pm Men’s Singles Semifinal
Followed by “Magic Moments” Exhibition Match
Fri 31 Twilight 2.00 pm 3.00 pm  3.00 pm  no play  3.00 pm Match – TBA
not before 4.00 pm Women’s Doubles Final
7.00 pm Ball kid Excellence Presentation
not before 7.30 pm Men’s Singles Semifinal
Sat 1 Twilight 11.00 am 11.15 am  no play  no play  11.15 am Junior/Wheelchair
Followed by Junior/Wheelchair
not before 2.30 pm Junior/Wheelchair
7.00 pm Pre-final entertainment
7.30 pm Women’s Singles Final
Followed by Mixed Doubles Final
Sun 2 Twilight 2.00 pm 4.00 pm  no play  no play  no play Men’s Doubles Final
7.00 pm Pre-final entertainment
7.30 pm Men’s Singles Final

This schedule, order of play & format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds.

Novak Djokovic’s maiden Australian Open triumph – Australian Open Moments

And the following is the full schedule for Men’s Singles in the Australian Open 2020:

Men’s Singles Draw results:

Men’s Singles: Quarter 1

1.Rafael Nadal v Hugo Dellien

Federico Delbonis v Joao Sousa

Qualifier v Qualifier

Qualifier v 27.Pablo Carreno Busta

23.Nick Kyrgios v Lorenzo Sonego

Pablo Cuevas v Gilles Simon

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Mikael Ymer

Qualifier v 16.Karen Khachanov

10.Gael Monfils v Yen-Hsun Lu

Ivo Karlovic v Vasek Pospisil

James Duckworth v Aljaz Bedene

Qualifier v 20.Felix Auger-Aliassime

29.Taylor Fritz v Qualifier

Qualifier v Kevin Anderson

Alex Bolt v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Adrian Mannarino v 5.Dominic Thiem

Men’s Singles: Quarter 2

4.Daniil Medvedev v Frances Tiafoe

Dominik Koepfer v Qualifier

Hugo Gaston v Jaume Munar

Alexei Popyrin v 28.Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

19.John Isner v Thiago Monteiro

Qualifier v Qualifier

Miomir Kecmanovic v Andreas Seppi

Damir Dzumhur v 15.Stan Wawrinka

11.David Goffin v Jeremy Chardy

Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Cam Norrie

Yuichi Sugita v Qualifier

Christopher O’Connell v 17.Andrey Rublev

26.Nikoloz Basilashvili v Soonwoo Kwon

Fernando Verdasco v Qualifier

Casper Ruud v Egor Gerasimov

Marco Cecchinato v 7.Alexander Zverev

Men’s Singles: Quarter 3

8.Matteo Berrettini v Andrew Harris

Tennys Sandgren v Qualifier

Roberto Carballes Baena v Ricardas Berankis

Sam Querrey v 25.Borna Coric

22.Guido Pella v John-Patrick Smith

Qualifier v Gregoire Barrere

Jordan Thompson v Alexander Bublik

Reilly Opelka v 12.Fabio Fognini

13.Denis Shapovalov v Marton Fucsovics

Jannik Sinner v Qualifier

Leonardo Mayer v Tommy Paul

Juan Ignacio Londero v 18.Grigor Dimitrov

31.Hubert Hurkacz v Qualifier

John Millman v Ugo Humbert

Qualifier v Filip Krajinovic

Steve Johnson v 3.Roger Federer

Men’s Singles: Quarter 4

6.Stefanos Tsitsipas v Salvatore Caruso

Philip Kohlschreiber v Marcos Giron

Cristian Garin v Stefano Travaglia

Radu Albot v 32.Milos Raonic

21.Benoit Paire v Cedrik-Marcel Stebe

Marin Cilic v Corentin Moutet

Pablo Andujar v Michael Mmoh

Feliciano Lopez v 9.Roberto Bautista Agut

14.Diego Schwartzman v Lloyd Harris

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Qualifier

Marc Polmans v Mikhail Kukushkin

Kyle Edmund v 24.Dusan Lajovic

30.Daniel Evans v Mackenzie McDonald

Yoshihito Nishioka v Laslo Djere

Tatsuma Ito v Qualifier

Jan-Lennard Struff v 2.Novak Djokovic

Serena Williams’ maiden Australian Open triumph – Australian Open Moments

Schedule:

The full schedule for the Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles will be updated shortly.

Comments