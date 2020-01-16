Australian Open 2020: Men’s Singles full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch

It is January once again, and tennis stars and fans from all over the world will soon gather at the Melbourne Park for the Australian Open 2020, the opening Grand Slam of the year. The tournament, which will kick-start on January 20 and go on until February 2, will be the 108th overall edition of the slam and the 52nd edition in the Open Era.
The following is the full schedule for the Australian Open 2020:
Australian Open 2020 Championship
|DATE
|SESSION
|GATES OPEN
|START TIME
|DETAILS
|Rod Laver Arena
|Margaret Court Arena
|Melbourne Arena
|Outside Courts
|Mon 20
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|1st Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|1st RoundOpening Night – 6.40 pm
|Tue 21
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|1st Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|1st Round
|Wed 22
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|2nd Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|2nd Round
|Thu 23
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|2nd Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|2nd Round
|Fri 24
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|3rd Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|3rd Round
|Sat 25
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|3rd Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|3rd Round
|Sun 26
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|4th Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|4th Round*Aust. Day Ceremony – 6.40 pm*
|Mon 27
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|4th Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|4th RoundHOF Induction – TBA – 6.40 pm
|Tue 28
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|no play
|11.00 am
|Quarterfinals
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|Quarterfinals
|Wed 29
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|no play
|11.00 am
|Quarterfinals
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.30 pm
|QuarterfinalsIHOF – TBA – 7.10 pm
|Thu 30
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|no play
|11.00 am
|Not before 2.00 pm
|Women’s Singles Semifinal
|Followed by
|Women’s Day Ceremony – TBA
Women’s Singles Semifinal
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.30 pm
|Men’s Singles Semifinal
|Followed by
|“Magic Moments” Exhibition Match
|Fri 31
|Twilight
|2.00 pm
|3.00 pm
|3.00 pm
|no play
|3.00 pm
|Match – TBA
|not before 4.00 pm
|Women’s Doubles Final
|7.00 pm
|Ball kid Excellence Presentation
|not before 7.30 pm
|Men’s Singles Semifinal
|Sat 1
|Twilight
|11.00 am
|11.15 am
|no play
|no play
|11.15 am
|Junior/Wheelchair
|Followed by
|Junior/Wheelchair
|not before 2.30 pm
|Junior/Wheelchair
|7.00 pm
|Pre-final entertainment
|7.30 pm
|Women’s Singles Final
|Followed by
|Mixed Doubles Final
|Sun 2
|Twilight
|2.00 pm
|4.00 pm
|no play
|no play
|no play
|Men’s Doubles Final
|7.00 pm
|Pre-final entertainment
|7.30 pm
|Men’s Singles Final
This schedule, order of play & format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds.
And the following is the full schedule for Men’s Singles in the Australian Open 2020:
Men’s Singles Draw results:
Men’s Singles: Quarter 1
1.Rafael Nadal v Hugo Dellien
Federico Delbonis v Joao Sousa
Qualifier v Qualifier
Qualifier v 27.Pablo Carreno Busta
23.Nick Kyrgios v Lorenzo Sonego
Pablo Cuevas v Gilles Simon
Yasutaka Uchiyama v Mikael Ymer
Qualifier v 16.Karen Khachanov
10.Gael Monfils v Yen-Hsun Lu
Ivo Karlovic v Vasek Pospisil
James Duckworth v Aljaz Bedene
Qualifier v 20.Felix Auger-Aliassime
29.Taylor Fritz v Qualifier
Qualifier v Kevin Anderson
Alex Bolt v Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Adrian Mannarino v 5.Dominic Thiem
Men’s Singles: Quarter 2
4.Daniil Medvedev v Frances Tiafoe
Dominik Koepfer v Qualifier
Hugo Gaston v Jaume Munar
Alexei Popyrin v 28.Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
19.John Isner v Thiago Monteiro
Qualifier v Qualifier
Miomir Kecmanovic v Andreas Seppi
Damir Dzumhur v 15.Stan Wawrinka
11.David Goffin v Jeremy Chardy
Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Cam Norrie
Yuichi Sugita v Qualifier
Christopher O’Connell v 17.Andrey Rublev
26.Nikoloz Basilashvili v Soonwoo Kwon
Fernando Verdasco v Qualifier
Casper Ruud v Egor Gerasimov
Marco Cecchinato v 7.Alexander Zverev
Men’s Singles: Quarter 3
8.Matteo Berrettini v Andrew Harris
Tennys Sandgren v Qualifier
Roberto Carballes Baena v Ricardas Berankis
Sam Querrey v 25.Borna Coric
22.Guido Pella v John-Patrick Smith
Qualifier v Gregoire Barrere
Jordan Thompson v Alexander Bublik
Reilly Opelka v 12.Fabio Fognini
13.Denis Shapovalov v Marton Fucsovics
Jannik Sinner v Qualifier
Leonardo Mayer v Tommy Paul
Juan Ignacio Londero v 18.Grigor Dimitrov
31.Hubert Hurkacz v Qualifier
John Millman v Ugo Humbert
Qualifier v Filip Krajinovic
Steve Johnson v 3.Roger Federer
Men’s Singles: Quarter 4
6.Stefanos Tsitsipas v Salvatore Caruso
Philip Kohlschreiber v Marcos Giron
Cristian Garin v Stefano Travaglia
Radu Albot v 32.Milos Raonic
21.Benoit Paire v Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Marin Cilic v Corentin Moutet
Pablo Andujar v Michael Mmoh
Feliciano Lopez v 9.Roberto Bautista Agut
14.Diego Schwartzman v Lloyd Harris
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Qualifier
Marc Polmans v Mikhail Kukushkin
Kyle Edmund v 24.Dusan Lajovic
30.Daniel Evans v Mackenzie McDonald
Yoshihito Nishioka v Laslo Djere
Tatsuma Ito v Qualifier
Jan-Lennard Struff v 2.Novak Djokovic
Schedule:
The full schedule for the Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles will be updated shortly.