Australian Open 2020 draw: live stream, updates, when and where to watch

We are just a few days away from the first Grand Slam of the new decade – the Australian Open 2020 – but before the tournament gets started, the all-important draw needs to be done.
It has been understood that the Australian Open 2020 draw will be conducted on January 16, and is expected to begin at 6:00 pm AEDT (Australia Eastern Daylight Time) which is 12:30 pm IST and 3:00 pm SGT/HKT.
Roger Federer – Australian Open 2020 Profile
Before the draw begins, take a quick look into the details of the event right below:
When and where to watch, live blog
As mentioned above, the Australian Open 2020 draw will be conducted on January 16, and is expected to begin at 6:00 pm AEDT (12:30 pm IST, 3:00 pm SGT/HKT).
Viewers can watch the draw via live stream on the Australian Open official website, or via their Facebook and YouTube pages.
Alternatively, you can also follow the Live Blog of the event, only on FOXSportsAsia.com.
World no.1 Rafael Nadal practices in Melbourne ahead of Australian Open
Details
Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who is the World No.1 in Men’s Singles at the moment, will be the top-seeded men’s player in the Australian Open 2020. Meanwhile, Aussie star Ashleigh Barty will be the top-seeded women’s player in the tournament.
The men’s and women’s seeds are as follows:
Men’s seeds
1. Rafael Nadal
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Roger Federer
4. Daniil Medvedev
5. Dominic Thiem
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas
7. Alexander Zverev
8. Matteo Berrettini
9. Roberto Bautista Agut
10. Gael Monfils
11. David Goffin
12. Fabio Fognini
13. Denis Shapovalov
14. Diego Schwartzman
15. Stan Wawrinka
16. Karen Khachanov
17. Andrey Rublev
18. Grigor Dimitrov
19. John Isner
20. Felix Auger-Aliassime
21. Benoit Paire
22. Guido Pella
23. Nick Kyrgios
24. Dusan Lajovic
25. Borna Coric
26. Nikoloz Basilashvili
27. Pablo Carreno Busta
28. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
29. Taylor Fritz
30. Daniel Evans
31. Hubert Hurkacz
32. Milos Raonic
Petra Kvitova – Australian Open 2020 Profile
Women’s seeds
1. Ashleigh Barty
2. Karolina Pliskova
3. Naomi Osaka
4. Simona Halep
5. Elina Svitolina
6. Belinda Bencic
7. Petra Kvitova
8. Serena Williams
9. Kiki Bertens
10. Madison Keys
11. Aryna Sabalenka
12. Johanna Konta
13. Petra Martic
14. Sofia Kenin
15. Marketa Vondrousova
16. Elise Mertens
17. Angelique Kerber
18. Alison Riske
19. Donna Vekic
20. Karolina Muchova
21. Amanda Anisimova
22. Maria Sakkari
23. Dayan Yastremska
24. Sloane Stephens
25. Ekaterina Alexandrova
26. Danielle Collins
27. Qiang Wang
28. Anette Kontaveit
29. Elena Rybakina
30. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
31. Anastasija Sevastova
32. Barbora Strycova