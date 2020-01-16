Australian Open 2020 draw: live stream, updates, when and where to watch

We are just a few days away from the first Grand Slam of the new decade – the Australian Open 2020 – but before the tournament gets started, the all-important draw needs to be done.

It has been understood that the Australian Open 2020 draw will be conducted on January 16, and is expected to begin at 6:00 pm AEDT (Australia Eastern Daylight Time) which is 12:30 pm IST and 3:00 pm SGT/HKT.

Before the draw begins, take a quick look into the details of the event right below:

When and where to watch, live blog

As mentioned above, the Australian Open 2020 draw will be conducted on January 16, and is expected to begin at 6:00 pm AEDT (12:30 pm IST, 3:00 pm SGT/HKT).

Viewers can watch the draw via live stream on the Australian Open official website, or via their Facebook and YouTube pages.

Details

Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who is the World No.1 in Men’s Singles at the moment, will be the top-seeded men’s player in the Australian Open 2020. Meanwhile, Aussie star Ashleigh Barty will be the top-seeded women’s player in the tournament.

The men’s and women’s seeds are as follows:

Men’s seeds

1. Rafael Nadal

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Roger Federer

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Dominic Thiem

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

7. Alexander Zverev

8. Matteo Berrettini

9. Roberto Bautista Agut

10. Gael Monfils

11. David Goffin

12. Fabio Fognini

13. Denis Shapovalov

14. Diego Schwartzman

15. Stan Wawrinka

16. Karen Khachanov

17. Andrey Rublev

18. Grigor Dimitrov

19. John Isner

20. Felix Auger-Aliassime

21. Benoit Paire

22. Guido Pella

23. Nick Kyrgios

24. Dusan Lajovic

25. Borna Coric

26. Nikoloz Basilashvili

27. Pablo Carreno Busta

28. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

29. Taylor Fritz

30. Daniel Evans

31. Hubert Hurkacz

32. Milos Raonic

Women’s seeds

1. Ashleigh Barty

2. Karolina Pliskova

3. Naomi Osaka

4. Simona Halep

5. Elina Svitolina

6. Belinda Bencic

7. Petra Kvitova

8. Serena Williams

9. Kiki Bertens

10. Madison Keys

11. Aryna Sabalenka

12. Johanna Konta

13. Petra Martic

14. Sofia Kenin

15. Marketa Vondrousova

16. Elise Mertens

17. Angelique Kerber

18. Alison Riske

19. Donna Vekic

20. Karolina Muchova

21. Amanda Anisimova

22. Maria Sakkari

23. Dayan Yastremska

24. Sloane Stephens

25. Ekaterina Alexandrova

26. Danielle Collins

27. Qiang Wang

28. Anette Kontaveit

29. Elena Rybakina

30. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

31. Anastasija Sevastova

32. Barbora Strycova