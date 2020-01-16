LIVE: Australian Open 2020 draw

HELLO! And Welcome to FOX Sports Asia‘s LIVE COVERAGE of the Australian Open 2020 Draw! We are just a few days away from the first Grand Slam of the new decade, but before the tournament gets started, the all-important draw for the first round needs to be completed.
As we strive to bring you the LIVE UPDATES from the Australian Open 2020 draw, you can follow all of it just by refreshing this blog from time to time.
Novak Djokovic – Australian Open 2020 Profile
So, without further ado, here we go!
Welcome again! We will be covering the Men’s and Women’s Singles draws, and the draw brackets for both the events will be updated here as soon as they are revealed at the Melbourne Park, where it is taking place right now.
In case you did not know, the event will kick off at 6:00 pm AEDT (12:30 pm IST, 3:00 pm SGT/HKT).
Meanwhile, let us take a quick look at the men’s and women’s seeds shared right below:
Men’s seeds
1. Rafael Nadal
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Roger Federer
4. Daniil Medvedev
5. Dominic Thiem
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas
7. Alexander Zverev
8. Matteo Berrettini
9. Roberto Bautista Agut
10. Gael Monfils
11. David Goffin
12. Fabio Fognini
13. Denis Shapovalov
14. Diego Schwartzman
15. Stan Wawrinka
16. Karen Khachanov
17. Andrey Rublev
18. Grigor Dimitrov
19. John Isner
20. Felix Auger-Aliassime
21. Benoit Paire
22. Guido Pella
23. Nick Kyrgios
24. Dusan Lajovic
25. Borna Coric
26. Nikoloz Basilashvili
27. Pablo Carreno Busta
28. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
29. Taylor Fritz
30. Daniel Evans
31. Hubert Hurkacz
32. Milos Raonic
Caroline Wozniacki – Australian Open 2020 Profile
Women’s seeds
1. Ashleigh Barty
2. Karolina Pliskova
3. Naomi Osaka
4. Simona Halep
5. Elina Svitolina
6. Belinda Bencic
7. Petra Kvitova
8. Serena Williams
9. Kiki Bertens
10. Madison Keys
11. Aryna Sabalenka
12. Johanna Konta
13. Petra Martic
14. Sofia Kenin
15. Marketa Vondrousova
16. Elise Mertens
17. Angelique Kerber
18. Alison Riske
19. Donna Vekic
20. Karolina Muchova
21. Amanda Anisimova
22. Maria Sakkari
23. Dayan Yastremska
24. Sloane Stephens
25. Ekaterina Alexandrova
26. Danielle Collins
27. Qiang Wang
28. Anette Kontaveit
29. Elena Rybakina
30. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
31. Anastasija Sevastova
32. Barbora Strycova
It’s nearly time!#AusOpen draw live from 6pm AEDT.
Follow the live stream on https://t.co/GDd0dODwSv or our Facebook and YouTube pages.#AO2020 pic.twitter.com/lo7IEVqJse
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Here we go, time to find out who plays who at #AO2020 with the official draw.
Follow the live stream on https://t.co/GDd0dOV8h5 or our Facebook and YouTube pages.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ZQw7T7HuPB
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
LIVE STREAM!
#AusOpen draw ceremony about to start. https://t.co/iVR3UvxwLz
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020
The Reigning Men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic is in the house with the trophy!
Yikes!
The Australian Open draw ceremony just getting underway. But the draws have already been done earlier in the "official draw room"…
— Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) January 16, 2020
#AusOpen draw soon revealed…what are you hoping for from the first draw of the decade?
(And for the last time: no, the decade does not start in 2021).
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
Novak Djokovic speaking on last night’s “Rally for Relief” charity event!
"It was the most special charity event that I was ever part of on the tennis court."
Our men's champion @DjokerNole on last night's amazing Rally For Relief.
To contribute: https://t.co/9RPgZ7cBoB#Rally4Relief pic.twitter.com/FXTUjcGSyx
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Djokovic on the Australian Open 2019 final against Rafael Nadal:
"In terms of quality of performance, last year's final against Rafa was probably the best one I had." – @DjokeNole#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VNxCrqHcxg
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
ALRIGHT! The Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles draw is coming up in a few minutes!
@lilithia Hi! Sorry for the delayed response. The draw is getting ready to take place now. If you are in Australia you can view this on the Nine Network. Thanks!
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
#AusOpen draw underway!
#1 Nadal could play Thiem (or maybe Kevin Anderson) in the quarters, Khachanov or Kyrgios in R16.
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
The men's draw is out, with top seed Rafael Nadal up against Hugo Dellien in round one. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/I66CMwFLGF
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev opens against Frances Tiafoe in the second quarter.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/015n3ZhYh4
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Third seed Roger Federer takes on Steve Johnson in the third quarter of the men's draw.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/PvdoKoTpog
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Second seed Novak Djokovic opens his title defence against Jan-Lennard Struff.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/dJDIWt8NFf
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Men’s Singles: Quarter 1
1.Rafael Nadal v Hugo Dellien
Federico Delbonis v Joao Sousa
Qualifier v Qualifier
Qualifier v 27.Pablo Carreno Busta
23.Nick Kyrgios v Lorenzo Sonego
Pablo Cuevas v Gilles Simon
Yasutaka Uchiyama v Mikael Ymer
Qualifier v 16.Karen Khachanov
10.Gael Monfils v Yen-Hsun Lu
Ivo Karlovic v Vasek Pospisil
James Duckworth v Aljaz Bedene
Qualifier v 20.Felix Auger-Aliassime
29.Taylor Fritz v Qualifier
Qualifier v Kevin Anderson
Alex Bolt v Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Adrian Mannarino v 5.Dominic Thiem
Men’s Singles: Quarter 2
4.Daniil Medvedev v Frances Tiafoe
Dominik Koepfer v Qualifier
Hugo Gaston v Jaume Munar
Alexei Popyrin v 28.Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
19.John Isner v Thiago Monteiro
Qualifier v Qualifier
Miomir Kecmanovic v Andreas Seppi
Damir Dzumhur v 15.Stan Wawrinka
11.David Goffin v Jeremy Chardy
Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Cam Norrie
Yuichi Sugita v Qualifier
Christopher O’Connell v 17.Andrey Rublev
26.Nikoloz Basilashvili v Soonwoo Kwon
Fernando Verdasco v Qualifier
Casper Ruud v Egor Gerasimov
Marco Cecchinato v 7.Alexander Zverev
Men’s Singles: Quarter 3
8.Matteo Berrettini v Andrew Harris
Tennys Sandgren v Qualifier
Roberto Carballes Baena v Ricardas Berankis
Sam Querrey v 25.Borna Coric
22.Guido Pella v John-Patrick Smith
Qualifier v Gregoire Barrere
Jordan Thompson v Alexander Bublik
Reilly Opelka v 12.Fabio Fognini
13.Denis Shapovalov v Marton Fucsovics
Jannik Sinner v Qualifier
Leonardo Mayer v Tommy Paul
Juan Ignacio Londero v 18.Grigor Dimitrov
31.Hubert Hurkacz v Qualifier
John Millman v Ugo Humbert
Qualifier v Filip Krajinovic
Steve Johnson v 3.Roger Federer
Men’s Singles: Quarter 4
6.Stefanos Tsitsipas v Salvatore Caruso
Philip Kohlschreiber v Marcos Giron
Cristian Garin v Stefano Travaglia
Radu Albot v 32.Milos Raonic
21.Benoit Paire v Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
Marin Cilic v Corentin Moutet
Pablo Andujar v Michael Mmoh
Feliciano Lopez v 9.Roberto Bautista Agut
14.Diego Schwartzman v Lloyd Harris
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Qualifier
Marc Polmans v Mikhail Kukushkin
Kyle Edmund v 24.Dusan Lajovic
30.Daniel Evans v Mackenzie McDonald
Yoshihito Nishioka v Laslo Djere
Tatsuma Ito v Qualifier
Jan-Lennard Struff v 2.Novak Djokovic
The Reigning Women’s singles champion Naomi Osaka is also here!
"People ask me questions and I don't have to start the conversation."
The one and only @naomiosaka on press conferences.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/2oq7QmWy5q
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
"I don't talk to people. I just stare at them from a distance." -Naomi Osaka giving a briefing on herself to these #AusOpen draw reveal interviewers, who are finding her a tough nut to crack.
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
"It's the best players in the world, what are you talking about?" 😃@naomiosaka on mingling with the greats.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/91y5uBATLz
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Yes, the whole point of public draw ceremonies in tennis is transparency.
These "reveals" don't offer any of that, and are not meaningfully better as spectacles.
I'm not making accusations of draw rigging, but it shouldn't be at all shadowy or hidden.https://t.co/75mLM7FiE0
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
Here are some of the highlights from the men’s singles draw at the Australian Open 2020:
Nadal-Thiem projected QF
Potential Nadal-Kyrgios R4
Potential Auger Aliassime-Monfils R1
Potential Anderson-Fritz R2
Fun quarter.
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020
Rough draw for Frances Tiafoe as he defends quarterfinal points from #AusOpen last year, opening against #4 Daniil Medvedev.
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
Tough opener for defending champion #AusOpen Novak Djokovic, opening against Jan-Lennard Struff, who had a great 2019.
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
Men's draw – 3rd quarter
Federer has the in form Hurkacz in R3, Shapovalov, Dimitrov (or Sinner) in R4.
Super strong eight but then the easier opponent on paper for the QFs (Berrettini) pic.twitter.com/zjL4pf4BqK
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020
Men's draw — bottom quarter
Djokovic gets an interesting R1 opp in Struff.
Tsitsipas-Djokovic QF
Raonic, Cilic, Bautista, Schwartzman all here. Strong. pic.twitter.com/k0z8tw00gj
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020
Some intriguing R1 matches for Aussie men at #AO2020 :
Here’s how their draws unfolded:
Kyrgios v Sonego
Duckworth v Bedene
Bolt v Ramos-Vinolas
Popyrin v Tsonga
Harris v Berrettini
JP Smith v Pella
Thompson v Bublik
Millman v Humbert
Polmans v Kukushkin #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/nbsThk7yuR
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 16, 2020
The Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles draw is coming up in a few minutes!
Top seed Ash Barty opens against Lesia Tsurenko in the first round.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GUgC6WBvoh
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Defending champion Naomi Osaka plays Marie Bouzkova in round one, while Venus Williams plays Coco Gauff.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GQsOYSeLFw
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Fourth seed Simona Halep will play Jennifer Brady in the first round.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/0YcFaVhUCt
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Second seed Karolina Pliskova will take on Kristina Mladenovic in the first round.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/tenCrEuW4l
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
Women’s Singles: Quarter 1
1.Ash Barty v Lesia Tsurenko
Polona Hercog v Rebecca Peterson
Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Qualifier
Bernarda Pera v 29.Elena Rybakina
18.Alison Riske v Yafan Wang
Viktorija Golubic v Lin Zhu
Julia Goerges v Viktoria Kuzmova
Christina McHale v 13.Petra Martic
10.Madison Keys v Daria Kasatkina
Magda Linette v Arantxa Rus
Qualifier v Shuai Peng
Margarita Gasparyan v 22.Maria Sakkari
25.Ekaterina Alexandrova v Jil Teichmann
Kaia Kanepi v Qualifier
Paula Badosa v Qualifier
Katerina Siniakova v 7.Petra Kvitova
Women’s Singles: Quarter 2
3.Naomi Osaka v Marie Bouzkova
Saisai Zheng v Qualifier
Venus Williams v Coco Gauff
Sorana Cirstea v 32.Barbora Strycova
24.Sloane Stephens v Shuai Zhang
Samantha Stosur v Qualifier
Qualifier v Lizette Cabrera
Qualifier v 14.Sofia Kenin
12.Johanna Konta v Ons Jabeur
Madison Brengle v Caroline Garcia
Kristie Ahn v Caroline Wozniacki
Qualifier v 23.Dayana Yastremska
27.Qiang Wang v Pauline Parmentier
Fiona Ferro v Alison Van Uytvanck
Tamara Zidansek v Na-Lae Han
Anastasia Potapova v 8.Serena Williams
Women’s Singles: Quarter 3
6.Belinda Bencic v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova
Qualifier v Jelena Ostapenko
Sara Sorribes Tormo v Veronika Kudermetova
Astra Sharma v 28.Anett Kontaveit
19.Donna Vekic v Maria Sharapova
Alize Cornet v Qualifier
Iga Swiatek v Timea Babos
Carla Suarez Navarro v 11.Aryna Sabalenka
16.Elise Mertens v Danka Kovinic
Kristyna Pliskova v Heather Watson
Catherine Bellis v Tatjana Maria
Kirsten Flipkens v 20.Karolina Muchova
26.Danielle Collins v Vitalia Diatchenko
Yulia Putintseva v Su-Wei Hsieh
Qualifier v Misaki Doi
Jennifer Brady v 4.Simona Halep
Women’s Singles: Quarter 4
5.Elina Svitolina v Katie Boulter
Lauren Davis v Qualifier
Garbine Muguruza v Qualifier
Ajla Tomljanovic v 31.Anastasija Sevastova
21.Amanda Anisimova v Zarina Diyas
Jasmine Paolini v Anna Blinkova
Kateryna Bondarenko v Arina Rodionova
Irina-Camelia Begu v 9.Kiki Bertens
15.Marketa Vondrousova v Svetlana Kuznetsova
Qualifier v Camila Giorgi
Kateryna Kozlova v Priscilla Hon
Qualifier v 17.Angelique Kerber
30.Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Nina Stojanovic
Taylor Townsend v Jessica Pegula
Laura Siegemund v CoCo Vandeweghe
Kristina Mladenovic v 2.Karolina Pliskova
Here are some of the highlights from the women’s singles draw at the Australian Open 2020:
#1 Ash Barty, first home country top seed at a Slam since Serena at the 2016 US Open, starts with Lesia Tsurenko.
Alison Riske, who beat her at Wimbledon R16, looms in that same round here.#AusOpen
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
Women's Draw – Top quarter.
Barty-Kvitova potential QF
Keys (faces Kasatkina in R1) also here.
But not a bad draw for Ash. pic.twitter.com/4S6s9eql2u
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020
Keys-Kvitova, which was a great match in the Brisbane semifinals, could be a fourth round at #AusOpen.
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
And Serena is in this #AusOpen quarter as well, she opens against Anastasia Potapova.
Serena would then face Zidansek or Han, then maybe Wang Qiang.
Very comfortable first week path for Serena.
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
Vekic-Sharapova, Brady-Halep are tough R1s in the third quarter. #AusOpen
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
Tough draw for #2 Karolina Pliskova:
R1: Mladenovic
R2: Siegemund/Vandeweghe (there's an R1 to watch)
R3: Pavlyuchenkova
R4: Vondrousova or Kerber#AusOpen
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020
Australia's women in the first round at #AO2020:
[1] @ashbarty v Tsurenko@bambamsam30 v qualifier
[WC] @lizzycabrera97 v qualifier
[WC] @astrasharma v [29] Kontaveit@Ajlatom v [31] Sevastova
[WC] @arinarodionova v Bondarenko
[WC] @pribo98 v Kuzmova#AusOpen #GoAussies
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 16, 2020
⏰
Four days to go…#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/0lS3Vgiq6K
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
The men's and women's singles draws are complete:
Men's draw 👉 https://t.co/525e2Zgnnu
Women's draw 👉 https://t.co/vXYoxLua5j #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/frhS4bhz1L
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020
#AusOpen R1 matches to watch
Men's
Medvedev-Tiafoe
Popyrin-Tsonga
Querrey-Coric
Opelka-Fognini
Cilic-Moutet
Schwartzman-Harris
López-Bautista
Lajovic-Edmund
Women's
Venus-Gauff
Vekic-Sharapova
Sabalenka-CSN
Putintseva-Hsieh
Brady-Halep
Pliskova-Mladenovic
Vondrousova-Kuznetsova
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020
For now, this is it from FOX Sports Asia‘s LIVE COVERAGE of the Australian Open 2020 Draw. We hope you are happy with what you have seen so far.
Stay tuned for more news and updates from the first Grand Slam of the year – until then, take care and Adios!