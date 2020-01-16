Australian Open |

LIVE: Australian Open 2020 draw

LIVE: Australian Open 2020 draw

HELLO! And Welcome to FOX Sports Asia‘s LIVE COVERAGE of the Australian Open 2020 Draw! We are just a few days away from the first Grand Slam of the new decade, but before the tournament gets started, the all-important draw for the first round needs to be completed.

As we strive to bring you the LIVE UPDATES from the Australian Open 2020 draw, you can follow all of it just by refreshing this blog from time to time.

Novak Djokovic – Australian Open 2020 Profile

So, without further ado, here we go!

Welcome again! We will be covering the Men’s and Women’s Singles draws, and the draw brackets for both the events will be updated here as soon as they are revealed at the Melbourne Park, where it is taking place right now.

In case you did not know, the event will kick off at 6:00 pm AEDT (12:30 pm IST, 3:00 pm SGT/HKT).

Meanwhile, let us take a quick look at the men’s and women’s seeds shared right below:

Men’s seeds

1. Rafael Nadal
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Roger Federer
4. Daniil Medvedev
5. Dominic Thiem
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas
7. Alexander Zverev
8. Matteo Berrettini
9. Roberto Bautista Agut
10. Gael Monfils
11. David Goffin
12. Fabio Fognini
13. Denis Shapovalov
14. Diego Schwartzman
15. Stan Wawrinka
16. Karen Khachanov
17. Andrey Rublev
18. Grigor Dimitrov
19. John Isner
20. Felix Auger-Aliassime
21. Benoit Paire
22. Guido Pella
23. Nick Kyrgios
24. Dusan Lajovic
25. Borna Coric
26. Nikoloz Basilashvili
27. Pablo Carreno Busta
28. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
29. Taylor Fritz
30. Daniel Evans
31. Hubert Hurkacz
32. Milos Raonic

Caroline Wozniacki – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Women’s seeds

1. Ashleigh Barty
2. Karolina Pliskova
3. Naomi Osaka
4. Simona Halep
5. Elina Svitolina
6. Belinda Bencic
7. Petra Kvitova
8. Serena Williams
9. Kiki Bertens
10. Madison Keys
11. Aryna Sabalenka
12. Johanna Konta
13. Petra Martic
14. Sofia Kenin
15. Marketa Vondrousova
16. Elise Mertens
17. Angelique Kerber
18. Alison Riske
19. Donna Vekic
20. Karolina Muchova
21. Amanda Anisimova
22. Maria Sakkari
23. Dayan Yastremska
24. Sloane Stephens
25. Ekaterina Alexandrova
26. Danielle Collins
27. Qiang Wang
28. Anette Kontaveit
29. Elena Rybakina
30. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
31. Anastasija Sevastova
32. Barbora Strycova

LIVE STREAM!

The Reigning Men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic is in the house with the trophy!

Yikes!

Novak Djokovic speaking on last night’s “Rally for Relief” charity event!

Djokovic on the Australian Open 2019 final against Rafael Nadal:

ALRIGHT! The Australian Open 2020 Men’s Singles draw is coming up in a few minutes!

Men’s Singles: Quarter 1

1.Rafael Nadal v Hugo Dellien

Federico Delbonis v Joao Sousa

Qualifier v Qualifier

Qualifier v 27.Pablo Carreno Busta

23.Nick Kyrgios v Lorenzo Sonego

Pablo Cuevas v Gilles Simon

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Mikael Ymer

Qualifier v 16.Karen Khachanov

10.Gael Monfils v Yen-Hsun Lu

Ivo Karlovic v Vasek Pospisil

James Duckworth v Aljaz Bedene

Qualifier v 20.Felix Auger-Aliassime

29.Taylor Fritz v Qualifier

Qualifier v Kevin Anderson

Alex Bolt v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Adrian Mannarino v 5.Dominic Thiem

Men’s Singles: Quarter 2

4.Daniil Medvedev v Frances Tiafoe

Dominik Koepfer v Qualifier

Hugo Gaston v Jaume Munar

Alexei Popyrin v 28.Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

19.John Isner v Thiago Monteiro

Qualifier v Qualifier

Miomir Kecmanovic v Andreas Seppi

Damir Dzumhur v 15.Stan Wawrinka

11.David Goffin v Jeremy Chardy

Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Cam Norrie

Yuichi Sugita v Qualifier

Christopher O’Connell v 17.Andrey Rublev

26.Nikoloz Basilashvili v Soonwoo Kwon

Fernando Verdasco v Qualifier

Casper Ruud v Egor Gerasimov

Marco Cecchinato v 7.Alexander Zverev

Men’s Singles: Quarter 3

8.Matteo Berrettini v Andrew Harris

Tennys Sandgren v Qualifier

Roberto Carballes Baena v Ricardas Berankis

Sam Querrey v 25.Borna Coric

22.Guido Pella v John-Patrick Smith

Qualifier v Gregoire Barrere

Jordan Thompson v Alexander Bublik

Reilly Opelka v 12.Fabio Fognini

13.Denis Shapovalov v Marton Fucsovics

Jannik Sinner v Qualifier

Leonardo Mayer v Tommy Paul

Juan Ignacio Londero v 18.Grigor Dimitrov

31.Hubert Hurkacz v Qualifier

John Millman v Ugo Humbert

Qualifier v Filip Krajinovic

Steve Johnson v 3.Roger Federer

Men’s Singles: Quarter 4

6.Stefanos Tsitsipas v Salvatore Caruso

Philip Kohlschreiber v Marcos Giron

Cristian Garin v Stefano Travaglia

Radu Albot v 32.Milos Raonic

21.Benoit Paire v Cedrik-Marcel Stebe

Marin Cilic v Corentin Moutet

Pablo Andujar v Michael Mmoh

Feliciano Lopez v 9.Roberto Bautista Agut

14.Diego Schwartzman v Lloyd Harris

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Qualifier

Marc Polmans v Mikhail Kukushkin

Kyle Edmund v 24.Dusan Lajovic

30.Daniel Evans v Mackenzie McDonald

Yoshihito Nishioka v Laslo Djere

Tatsuma Ito v Qualifier

Jan-Lennard Struff v 2.Novak Djokovic

The Reigning Women’s singles champion Naomi Osaka is also here!

Here are some of the highlights from the men’s singles draw at the Australian Open 2020:

The Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles draw is coming up in a few minutes!

Women’s Singles: Quarter 1

1.Ash Barty v Lesia Tsurenko

Polona Hercog v Rebecca Peterson

Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Qualifier

Bernarda Pera v 29.Elena Rybakina

18.Alison Riske v Yafan Wang

Viktorija Golubic v Lin Zhu

Julia Goerges v Viktoria Kuzmova

Christina McHale v 13.Petra Martic

10.Madison Keys v Daria Kasatkina

Magda Linette v Arantxa Rus

Qualifier v Shuai Peng

Margarita Gasparyan v 22.Maria Sakkari

25.Ekaterina Alexandrova v Jil Teichmann

Kaia Kanepi v Qualifier

Paula Badosa v Qualifier

Katerina Siniakova v 7.Petra Kvitova

Women’s Singles: Quarter 2

3.Naomi Osaka v Marie Bouzkova

Saisai Zheng v Qualifier

Venus Williams v Coco Gauff

Sorana Cirstea v 32.Barbora Strycova

24.Sloane Stephens v Shuai Zhang

Samantha Stosur v Qualifier

Qualifier v Lizette Cabrera

Qualifier v 14.Sofia Kenin

12.Johanna Konta v Ons Jabeur

Madison Brengle v Caroline Garcia

Kristie Ahn v Caroline Wozniacki

Qualifier v 23.Dayana Yastremska

27.Qiang Wang v Pauline Parmentier

Fiona Ferro v Alison Van Uytvanck

Tamara Zidansek v Na-Lae Han

Anastasia Potapova v 8.Serena Williams

Women’s Singles: Quarter 3

6.Belinda Bencic v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Qualifier v Jelena Ostapenko

Sara Sorribes Tormo v Veronika Kudermetova

Astra Sharma v 28.Anett Kontaveit

19.Donna Vekic v Maria Sharapova

Alize Cornet v Qualifier

Iga Swiatek v Timea Babos

Carla Suarez Navarro v 11.Aryna Sabalenka

16.Elise Mertens v Danka Kovinic

Kristyna Pliskova v Heather Watson

Catherine Bellis v Tatjana Maria

Kirsten Flipkens v 20.Karolina Muchova

26.Danielle Collins v Vitalia Diatchenko

Yulia Putintseva v Su-Wei Hsieh

Qualifier v Misaki Doi

Jennifer Brady v 4.Simona Halep

Women’s Singles: Quarter 4

5.Elina Svitolina v Katie Boulter

Lauren Davis v Qualifier

Garbine Muguruza v Qualifier

Ajla Tomljanovic v 31.Anastasija Sevastova

21.Amanda Anisimova v Zarina Diyas

Jasmine Paolini v Anna Blinkova

Kateryna Bondarenko v Arina Rodionova

Irina-Camelia Begu v 9.Kiki Bertens

15.Marketa Vondrousova v Svetlana Kuznetsova

Qualifier v Camila Giorgi

Kateryna Kozlova v Priscilla Hon

Qualifier v 17.Angelique Kerber

30.Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Nina Stojanovic

Taylor Townsend v Jessica Pegula

Laura Siegemund v CoCo Vandeweghe

Kristina Mladenovic v 2.Karolina Pliskova

Here are some of the highlights from the women’s singles draw at the Australian Open 2020:

For now, this is it from FOX Sports Asia‘s LIVE COVERAGE of the Australian Open 2020 Draw. We hope you are happy with what you have seen so far.

Stay tuned for more news and updates from the first Grand Slam of the year – until then, take care and Adios!

Comments