LIVE: Australian Open 2020 draw

Novak Djokovic – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Men’s seeds

1. Rafael Nadal

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Roger Federer

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Dominic Thiem

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas

7. Alexander Zverev

8. Matteo Berrettini

9. Roberto Bautista Agut

10. Gael Monfils

11. David Goffin

12. Fabio Fognini

13. Denis Shapovalov

14. Diego Schwartzman

15. Stan Wawrinka

16. Karen Khachanov

17. Andrey Rublev

18. Grigor Dimitrov

19. John Isner

20. Felix Auger-Aliassime

21. Benoit Paire

22. Guido Pella

23. Nick Kyrgios

24. Dusan Lajovic

25. Borna Coric

26. Nikoloz Basilashvili

27. Pablo Carreno Busta

28. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

29. Taylor Fritz

30. Daniel Evans

31. Hubert Hurkacz

32. Milos Raonic

Caroline Wozniacki – Australian Open 2020 Profile

Women’s seeds

1. Ashleigh Barty

2. Karolina Pliskova

3. Naomi Osaka

4. Simona Halep

5. Elina Svitolina

6. Belinda Bencic

7. Petra Kvitova

8. Serena Williams

9. Kiki Bertens

10. Madison Keys

11. Aryna Sabalenka

12. Johanna Konta

13. Petra Martic

14. Sofia Kenin

15. Marketa Vondrousova

16. Elise Mertens

17. Angelique Kerber

18. Alison Riske

19. Donna Vekic

20. Karolina Muchova

21. Amanda Anisimova

22. Maria Sakkari

23. Dayan Yastremska

24. Sloane Stephens

25. Ekaterina Alexandrova

26. Danielle Collins

27. Qiang Wang

28. Anette Kontaveit

29. Elena Rybakina

30. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

31. Anastasija Sevastova

32. Barbora Strycova

The Reigning Men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic is in the house with the trophy!

Novak Djokovic speaking on last night’s “Rally for Relief” charity event!

"It was the most special charity event that I was ever part of on the tennis court." Our men's champion @DjokerNole on last night's amazing Rally For Relief. To contribute: https://t.co/9RPgZ7cBoB#Rally4Relief pic.twitter.com/FXTUjcGSyx — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

Djokovic on the Australian Open 2019 final against Rafael Nadal:

"In terms of quality of performance, last year's final against Rafa was probably the best one I had." – @DjokeNole#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VNxCrqHcxg — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

#AusOpen draw underway! #1 Nadal could play Thiem (or maybe Kevin Anderson) in the quarters, Khachanov or Kyrgios in R16. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

The men's draw is out, with top seed Rafael Nadal up against Hugo Dellien in round one. #AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/I66CMwFLGF — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev opens against Frances Tiafoe in the second quarter.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/015n3ZhYh4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

Third seed Roger Federer takes on Steve Johnson in the third quarter of the men's draw.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/PvdoKoTpog — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

Men’s Singles: Quarter 1

1.Rafael Nadal v Hugo Dellien

Federico Delbonis v Joao Sousa

Qualifier v Qualifier

Qualifier v 27.Pablo Carreno Busta

23.Nick Kyrgios v Lorenzo Sonego

Pablo Cuevas v Gilles Simon

Yasutaka Uchiyama v Mikael Ymer

Qualifier v 16.Karen Khachanov

10.Gael Monfils v Yen-Hsun Lu

Ivo Karlovic v Vasek Pospisil

James Duckworth v Aljaz Bedene

Qualifier v 20.Felix Auger-Aliassime

29.Taylor Fritz v Qualifier

Qualifier v Kevin Anderson

Alex Bolt v Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Adrian Mannarino v 5.Dominic Thiem

Men’s Singles: Quarter 2

4.Daniil Medvedev v Frances Tiafoe

Dominik Koepfer v Qualifier

Hugo Gaston v Jaume Munar

Alexei Popyrin v 28.Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

19.John Isner v Thiago Monteiro

Qualifier v Qualifier

Miomir Kecmanovic v Andreas Seppi

Damir Dzumhur v 15.Stan Wawrinka

11.David Goffin v Jeremy Chardy

Pierre-Hugues Herbert v Cam Norrie

Yuichi Sugita v Qualifier

Christopher O’Connell v 17.Andrey Rublev

26.Nikoloz Basilashvili v Soonwoo Kwon

Fernando Verdasco v Qualifier

Casper Ruud v Egor Gerasimov

Marco Cecchinato v 7.Alexander Zverev

Men’s Singles: Quarter 3

8.Matteo Berrettini v Andrew Harris

Tennys Sandgren v Qualifier

Roberto Carballes Baena v Ricardas Berankis

Sam Querrey v 25.Borna Coric

22.Guido Pella v John-Patrick Smith

Qualifier v Gregoire Barrere

Jordan Thompson v Alexander Bublik

Reilly Opelka v 12.Fabio Fognini

13.Denis Shapovalov v Marton Fucsovics

Jannik Sinner v Qualifier

Leonardo Mayer v Tommy Paul

Juan Ignacio Londero v 18.Grigor Dimitrov

31.Hubert Hurkacz v Qualifier

John Millman v Ugo Humbert

Qualifier v Filip Krajinovic

Steve Johnson v 3.Roger Federer

Men’s Singles: Quarter 4

6.Stefanos Tsitsipas v Salvatore Caruso

Philip Kohlschreiber v Marcos Giron

Cristian Garin v Stefano Travaglia

Radu Albot v 32.Milos Raonic

21.Benoit Paire v Cedrik-Marcel Stebe

Marin Cilic v Corentin Moutet

Pablo Andujar v Michael Mmoh

Feliciano Lopez v 9.Roberto Bautista Agut

14.Diego Schwartzman v Lloyd Harris

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Qualifier

Marc Polmans v Mikhail Kukushkin

Kyle Edmund v 24.Dusan Lajovic

30.Daniel Evans v Mackenzie McDonald

Yoshihito Nishioka v Laslo Djere

Tatsuma Ito v Qualifier

Jan-Lennard Struff v 2.Novak Djokovic

The Reigning Women’s singles champion Naomi Osaka is also here!

"People ask me questions and I don't have to start the conversation." The one and only @naomiosaka on press conferences.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/2oq7QmWy5q — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

"I don't talk to people. I just stare at them from a distance." -Naomi Osaka giving a briefing on herself to these #AusOpen draw reveal interviewers, who are finding her a tough nut to crack. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

Yes, the whole point of public draw ceremonies in tennis is transparency. These "reveals" don't offer any of that, and are not meaningfully better as spectacles. I'm not making accusations of draw rigging, but it shouldn't be at all shadowy or hidden.https://t.co/75mLM7FiE0 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

Here are some of the highlights from the men’s singles draw at the Australian Open 2020:

Nadal-Thiem projected QF

Potential Nadal-Kyrgios R4

Potential Auger Aliassime-Monfils R1

Potential Anderson-Fritz R2 Fun quarter. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020

Rough draw for Frances Tiafoe as he defends quarterfinal points from #AusOpen last year, opening against #4 Daniil Medvedev. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

Tough opener for defending champion #AusOpen Novak Djokovic, opening against Jan-Lennard Struff, who had a great 2019. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

Men's draw – 3rd quarter Federer has the in form Hurkacz in R3, Shapovalov, Dimitrov (or Sinner) in R4. Super strong eight but then the easier opponent on paper for the QFs (Berrettini) pic.twitter.com/zjL4pf4BqK — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020

Men's draw — bottom quarter Djokovic gets an interesting R1 opp in Struff.

Tsitsipas-Djokovic QF

Raonic, Cilic, Bautista, Schwartzman all here. Strong. pic.twitter.com/k0z8tw00gj — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020

Some intriguing R1 matches for Aussie men at #AO2020 : Here’s how their draws unfolded: Kyrgios v Sonego

Duckworth v Bedene

Bolt v Ramos-Vinolas

Popyrin v Tsonga

Harris v Berrettini

JP Smith v Pella

Thompson v Bublik

Millman v Humbert

Polmans v Kukushkin #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/nbsThk7yuR — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 16, 2020

The Australian Open 2020 Women’s Singles draw is coming up in a few minutes!

Top seed Ash Barty opens against Lesia Tsurenko in the first round.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GUgC6WBvoh — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

Defending champion Naomi Osaka plays Marie Bouzkova in round one, while Venus Williams plays Coco Gauff.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/GQsOYSeLFw — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

Fourth seed Simona Halep will play Jennifer Brady in the first round.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/0YcFaVhUCt — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

Second seed Karolina Pliskova will take on Kristina Mladenovic in the first round.#AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/tenCrEuW4l — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2020

Women’s Singles: Quarter 1

1.Ash Barty v Lesia Tsurenko

Polona Hercog v Rebecca Peterson

Aliaksandra Sasnovich v Qualifier

Bernarda Pera v 29.Elena Rybakina

18.Alison Riske v Yafan Wang

Viktorija Golubic v Lin Zhu

Julia Goerges v Viktoria Kuzmova

Christina McHale v 13.Petra Martic

10.Madison Keys v Daria Kasatkina

Magda Linette v Arantxa Rus

Qualifier v Shuai Peng

Margarita Gasparyan v 22.Maria Sakkari

25.Ekaterina Alexandrova v Jil Teichmann

Kaia Kanepi v Qualifier

Paula Badosa v Qualifier

Katerina Siniakova v 7.Petra Kvitova

Women’s Singles: Quarter 2

3.Naomi Osaka v Marie Bouzkova

Saisai Zheng v Qualifier

Venus Williams v Coco Gauff

Sorana Cirstea v 32.Barbora Strycova

24.Sloane Stephens v Shuai Zhang

Samantha Stosur v Qualifier

Qualifier v Lizette Cabrera

Qualifier v 14.Sofia Kenin

12.Johanna Konta v Ons Jabeur

Madison Brengle v Caroline Garcia

Kristie Ahn v Caroline Wozniacki

Qualifier v 23.Dayana Yastremska

27.Qiang Wang v Pauline Parmentier

Fiona Ferro v Alison Van Uytvanck

Tamara Zidansek v Na-Lae Han

Anastasia Potapova v 8.Serena Williams

Women’s Singles: Quarter 3

6.Belinda Bencic v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

Qualifier v Jelena Ostapenko

Sara Sorribes Tormo v Veronika Kudermetova

Astra Sharma v 28.Anett Kontaveit

19.Donna Vekic v Maria Sharapova

Alize Cornet v Qualifier

Iga Swiatek v Timea Babos

Carla Suarez Navarro v 11.Aryna Sabalenka

16.Elise Mertens v Danka Kovinic

Kristyna Pliskova v Heather Watson

Catherine Bellis v Tatjana Maria

Kirsten Flipkens v 20.Karolina Muchova

26.Danielle Collins v Vitalia Diatchenko

Yulia Putintseva v Su-Wei Hsieh

Qualifier v Misaki Doi

Jennifer Brady v 4.Simona Halep

Women’s Singles: Quarter 4

5.Elina Svitolina v Katie Boulter

Lauren Davis v Qualifier

Garbine Muguruza v Qualifier

Ajla Tomljanovic v 31.Anastasija Sevastova

21.Amanda Anisimova v Zarina Diyas

Jasmine Paolini v Anna Blinkova

Kateryna Bondarenko v Arina Rodionova

Irina-Camelia Begu v 9.Kiki Bertens

15.Marketa Vondrousova v Svetlana Kuznetsova

Qualifier v Camila Giorgi

Kateryna Kozlova v Priscilla Hon

Qualifier v 17.Angelique Kerber

30.Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Nina Stojanovic

Taylor Townsend v Jessica Pegula

Laura Siegemund v CoCo Vandeweghe

Kristina Mladenovic v 2.Karolina Pliskova

Here are some of the highlights from the women’s singles draw at the Australian Open 2020:

#1 Ash Barty, first home country top seed at a Slam since Serena at the 2016 US Open, starts with Lesia Tsurenko. Alison Riske, who beat her at Wimbledon R16, looms in that same round here.#AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

Women's Draw – Top quarter. Barty-Kvitova potential QF

Keys (faces Kasatkina in R1) also here. But not a bad draw for Ash. pic.twitter.com/4S6s9eql2u — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020

Keys-Kvitova, which was a great match in the Brisbane semifinals, could be a fourth round at #AusOpen. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

And Serena is in this #AusOpen quarter as well, she opens against Anastasia Potapova. Serena would then face Zidansek or Han, then maybe Wang Qiang. Very comfortable first week path for Serena. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

Vekic-Sharapova, Brady-Halep are tough R1s in the third quarter. #AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

Tough draw for #2 Karolina Pliskova: R1: Mladenovic

R2: Siegemund/Vandeweghe (there's an R1 to watch)

R3: Pavlyuchenkova

R4: Vondrousova or Kerber#AusOpen — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 16, 2020

#AusOpen R1 matches to watch Men's

Medvedev-Tiafoe

Popyrin-Tsonga

Querrey-Coric

Opelka-Fognini

Cilic-Moutet

Schwartzman-Harris

López-Bautista

Lajovic-Edmund Women's

Venus-Gauff

Vekic-Sharapova

Sabalenka-CSN

Putintseva-Hsieh

Brady-Halep

Pliskova-Mladenovic

Vondrousova-Kuznetsova — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 16, 2020

