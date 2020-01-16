Star player withdraws from Australian Open 2020 due to abdominal injury

On Thursday, Australian star Alex De Minaur revealed that he has taken the decision to withdraw from upcoming Australian Open 2020, due to a four-centimetre-long grade-two tear in his abdominal region.

De Minaur suffered from the injury during Australia’s campaign in the ATP Cup earlier this month, and was subsequently forced out of the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament on Monday after being named the top seed for the competition.

“It’s serious,” the 20-year-old said on Thursday afternoon.

“Getting out of bed hurts. Even though it killed me it’s the right decision.”

The above admission was made by the youngster just days after he expressed hope that he would recover in time to feature at his home slam.

“It [the injury] is something that is not ideal and at this stage, we are just looking at short-term goals and trying to get better each day (with) a lot of treatment,” he had said earlier this week, before adding:

“I have seen the physios, I have seen the doctors and I will be continuing to do that for the whole of the week and hopefully I will be ready to play in Melbourne.

It has now been understood that as of this moment, De Minaur’s injury remains so severe that he can only serve underarm. He is now looking at a four-week recovery.

Quotes via Fox Sports Australia.