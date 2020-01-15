Roger Federer reveals whether he is one of Australian Open 2020 favourites

Tennis great Roger Federer has revealed whether he thinks he is one of the favourites to win the Australian open 2020. The Swiss was talking at a promotional event in Melbourne when he claimed that he shouldn’t be one of the favourites to win the Grand Slam.

The 38-year-old said that at his age, he shouldn’t be the favourite. Federer is currently ranked third behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal respectively.

“I’m aware that at 38 I shouldn’t be the favourite,” he said as reported by Express.

“I’ve trained long and hard in the off-season and I didn’t have any setbacks, which is crucial,” Federer said at a promotional event in Melbourne. Last week I was asking myself ‘am I happy to go to Australia? Or should I just stay here and stop packing immediately? Because I can.

“I could easily just stay home and I was like, ‘no, no, I’m really happy to go to Melbourne and kick off the season there’. I have kept myself in good shape, obviously I had an amazing team around me.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion opened up on Nadal and Djokovic’s ATP Cup encounter as well, which the Serb won easily.

“I’m aware that at 38 I shouldn’t be the favourite, it should be someone probably in their 20s, but the three of us have been able to stay as the favourites which is great for us,” he added.

“Both guys are already showing great signs. I was watching a little bit of their ATP Cup match and thought that was a great match. Both guys, injury free, are always tough to beat.”