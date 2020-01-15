Australian Open 2020 qualifying disrupted for second successive day due to poor air quality

Australian Open 2020 qualifying matches were affected for a second consecutive day due to poor air quality in Melbourne, a direct result of the widespread bushfires in the country. Earlier on Tuesday, Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire from his qualifying encounter after suffering a coughing fit.

On Wednesday, 15th January, the Australian Open practice was suspended until 11 AM local time and the qualifying matches were pushed back until at least 1 PM local time. The poor air quality has raised question marks over the Grand Slam organisers with many believing that the tournament needs to be postponed.

#AusOpen practice has been suspended until 11am this morning due to air quality concerns, and play won’t start before 1.00pm. Qualifying schedule – Wednesday January 15 – https://t.co/WfL8LyRlfs — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2020

Tennis Australia is yet to take a decision on whether to postpone the Grand Slam or not and released a statement claiming that the conditions at Melbourne Park ‘are being constantly monitored’.

“Conditions at Melbourne Park are being constantly monitored and further decisions will be made using the onsite data and in close consultation with our medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and scientists from EPA Victoria,” Tennis Australia said in a statement on Wednesday as reported by Firstpost.

