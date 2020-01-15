Roger Federer reveals who apart from the ‘Big Three’ is an Australian Open 2020 contender

20-time Grand Slam winner and Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has revealed that Stefanos Tsitsipas could pose a big challenge to the ‘Big Three’ – comprising of himself, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – in the upcoming Australian Open 2020.

According to Tennis World USA, while Federer spoke about the rivals who can go all the way in Melbourne, he mentioned Tsitsipas as the one to keep an eye on, especially after his success in London on his ATP Finals debut.

Tsitsipas, who is a defending semifinalist at Melbourne, had sent the 38-year-old packing with a 6-7 (11), 7-6 (3), 7-5, 7-6 (5) defeat in their first meeting in the fourth round of the Australian Open last year.

“Tsitsipas should be a contender in Melbourne. Winning the ATP Finals was a big deal for Tsitsipas. I’m sure that was a huge step forward after he also beat me here in Melbourne last year,” Federer was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, former World No. 8 and runner-up at the 2006 Australian Open, Marcos Baghdatis also spoke to Sky Sports about the 21-year-old and compared him to Federer when the latter was younger.

“He’s a great kid. It’s unbelievable the way he has handled things so well in 2019 and I see him as the future of the game,” he said, before adding:

“Stef reminds me a little bit of Roger when he was younger. He’s got everything. It’s just the decisions he makes in the next few years. He needs a bit of luck that’s for sure.”