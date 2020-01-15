US international Noah Rubin has lashed out at the organizers of the Australian Open 2020 for allowing the tournament to continue despite the poor air quality in and around Melbourne caused due to the Australian bushfires.

Rubin also revealed that he doesn’t think Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic would have to play in the same conditions being experienced during the Australian Open qualifiers this week, as they are two of the world’s biggest stars in the sport.

Novak Djokovic – Australian Open 2020 Profile

“If this was Federer or Djokovic playing in the finals, would we have done things differently?” the 23-year-old told Sporting News as quoted by Express.

“That’s always the question, and you’d have to think they would not be playing in these conditions. To force qualifiers to play, it’s a tough place to be in,” he added further.

It was only been a few days since Djokovic himself admitted that the Australian Open officials would have to at least consider postponing the first Grand Slam of the year.

Poor air quality causes player retirement in Australian Open qualifier

“You have to consider it because of some extreme weather or conditions,” Express quoted the tournament’s reigning champion as saying.

“But that’s probably the very, very last option. I think they are going to try to do everything to [not] delay in terms of days and when it starts,” he added further, before concluding:

“But if it comes down to those conditions affecting the health of players, I think we should definitely consider it.”