Switzerland-based bank Credit Suisse has been in news recently for their climate change controversy involving their brand ambassador Roger Federer and activist Greta Thunberg.

All of it began a few days ago, as Thunberg slammed Federer via Twitter for endorsing Credit Suisse after it was reported that the Swiss bank has invested $57billion in fossil fuel enterprises, which in turn harms the environment. But now, Credit Suisse themselves have come up with an official clarification ahead of the Australian Open, claiming that someone is spreading false information about them.

In the statement, the bank says, “The currently on-going campaign against Credit Suisse is spreading false information and ignoring facts: – Credit Suisse’s internal guidelines are subject to ongoing review and have been continuously tightened.”

Recently, Credit Suisse also declared that it would no longer finance coal-fired power plants. “We continue to work with our clients to support their transition to low-carbon and climate-resilient business models, and further integrate climate change into our risk management models. We also stay committed to focus on delivering sustainable finance solutions that help our clients achieve their goals and make a contribution to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. And finally, we will further reduce the carbon footprint of our own operations,” the bank explained.

In their statement, Credit Suisse further went on to highlight the fact that the percentage of their fossil fuel lending is in a low single-digit range of the bank’s total net lending. The organization also promised to continue working in the same manner, to ensure a minimal damage to the environment and the planet.

