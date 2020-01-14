Player forced to retire due to poor air quality as bushfires plague Australian Open 2020

As the bushfires in Australia continue to plague the Australian Open 2020, star player Dalila Jakupovic has been forced to retire from the competition held at Melbourne Park due to a coughing fit. It has been understood that her health problem was caused by the poor air quality in and around Melbourne.

When Rod Laver Arena got flooded – Australian Open Moments

Jakupovic was participating in the Australian Open qualifying competition against Stefanie Voegele and was leading in the match after winning the first set 6-4. The contest was in the second set and it looked like it was heading for a tiebreak when she fell to the ground.

Take a look at the video shared right below:

Awful scenes in Melbourne. Dalila Jakupovic has abandoned her #AusOpen qualifying match after suffering a coughing fit while playing in thick smoke caused by the #AustralianFires. pic.twitter.com/WAJv6TzTjW — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 14, 2020

Jakupovic’s health issues have since resulted in the Australian Open drawing a lot of flak from fans and pundits, such as the ones seen in the tweets shared right below:

Australian Open practice sessions were suspended this morning because of air quality issues. But then they were sent out to play matches. You good with this, @CraigTiley? #AusOpen https://t.co/xaAaAxag9j — Allen McDuffee (@AllenMcDuffee) January 14, 2020

Why do we need to wait for something bad to happen to do an action 🤷🏼‍♀️🥵 #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/bYpXyQAfKe — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) January 14, 2020

A few minutes later, former Australian Open semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard also called for the doctor after winning the second set against her opponent Xiaodi You. She had to be taken off the court to be administered treatment, but shortly after the match resumed, it was You’s turn to call for the trainer.

Meanwhile, Mandy Minella, the world No.140 from Luxembourg and Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou were among those worried about the tournament’s future, as they also voiced their concern via Twitter:

Shocked to see that qualifying matches have started @AustralianOpen

What about the health of all the people that have to work out there, especially the ballkids? #wherearethelimits? pic.twitter.com/2oldEptT2g — mandy minella (@mandyminella) January 14, 2020

Not the best air quality this morning in #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/InwwuFn7KJ — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) January 14, 2020

With inputs from News.com.au.