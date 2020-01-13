5 records that can break at Australian Open 2020

Australian Open 2020 – the new decade’s first Grand Slam – is about to begin in less than a week’s time where players from different countries of the world will take part in order to claim a major title and kick off the year in style. The tournament will be played in Melbourne from January 20 to February 2, 2020, and it will be the 52nd edition of the competition in the Open Era.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka will defend their respective titles in the men’s and women’s singles category.

Keeping all the excitement and drama in view, here we bring you five records that can be broken during the first Grand Slam of the calendar year.

#5 Achieving second-most final appearances at Australian Open

This is a record which can only be achieved by Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal. The world No.1 currently has the record for joint second-most appearances (5) in the final of the Australian Open with Britain’s Andy Murray and Sweden’s Stefan Edberg. However, if Nadal went on to qualify for the final this year, he will then have the second-most appearances in the final of the competition behind the likes of defending champion Novak Djokovic and Swiss tennis star Roger Federer.

#4 Qualifying for most Australian Open finals

As of now, both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are equal with seven finals each and both players will be eager to make it eight which they can do in the upcoming edition of the competition. Djokovic has won all of his finals whereas Federer has won six and suffered a rare defeat. However, surprisingly, both players have not faced each other in the final of the competition despite dominating it for a good part of the last two decades.

#3 Joint-most Australian Open wins

Swiss star Roger Federer can become the joint-most successful player in the history of the Australian Open. As of now, the Swiss star has already won the Grand Slam six times in his career and is only one-behind the most successful player in the competition’s history – defending champion Novak Djokovic. Therefore, if the 38-year-old went on to clinch the title, he will be equal with Djokovic as the most successful player in the history of the tournament with seven wins each.

#2 Equaling most Grand Slam title wins

In the upcoming Australian Open 2020, Rafael Nadal has an opportunity to become the joint-most Grand Slam winner in the history of men’s tennis. The world No.1e has already won 19 Grand Slam titles in his career and is now just one short of Roger Federer’s magical tally of 20 titles. Therefore, a win in Melbourne will bring him on equal terms with Federer and the Spaniard can then target a new record in the French Open later this year which is played on his favourite clay court where he has already won 12 Grand Slams in his career.

#1 Becoming the oldest Australian Open champion

If all goes well and Roger Federer wins the Australian Open 2020, he could become the oldest champion in the history of the competition. As of now, the record belongs to former Australian player Ken Rosewall who claimed the Grand Slam back in 1972 at the age of 37 years and 62 days. However, if Federer – who is currently above 38 years of age – goes on to win the title, he will become the oldest Australian Open champion in the history of the competition and will also be the oldest Grand Slam winner in the history of tennis.