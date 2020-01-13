Novak Djokovic reveals favourite to win Australian Open 2020

In his latest interview, reigning champion Novak Djokovic has revealed that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are his favourites to win the Australian Open 2020, while adding that Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem could also challenge him for the title.

However, he still made it clear that there are no absolute favourites to win the tournament this time around.

“I don’t think there are really clear favourites. You have obviously [Roger] Federer, [Rafael] Nadal and myself because of the experience and everything and the rankings that we get to be probably named the top three favourites,” he was quoted as saying, by Express.

“But then you have [Daniil] Medvedev, [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem that are really showing some amazing tennis.”

“They showed that they matured on the big stage, that they can challenge the best players in the world and win against them,” he added, before explaining further:

“So everybody keeps on talking about ‘Next Gen’ players winning a Slam. It seems like it’s getting closer. Hopefully not this year. We’ll see.”

Djokovic just won the ATP Cup final against Rafael Nadal earlier this week, and he was delighted with starting the year in the best way possible.

“I’ll remember this experience for the rest of my life as definitely one of the nicest moments in my career,” the 16-time Grand Slam winner said, before adding:

“I’ve been very fortunate and blessed to have an amazing career the last 15 years, but playing for the team, playing for the country with some of my best friends for a long long time, you can’t match that. That’s just too special.”