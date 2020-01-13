5 star players who will miss Australian Open 2020

The Australian Open 2020 is set to begin from January 20 where fans from all over the world will see the best players in action, going head-to-head in order to start their year with a title under their belt. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Japan’s Naomi Osaka will defend their respective titles in the men’s and women’s singles category.

Just like every year in the past, this tournament will feature a few of the most followed superstars but will also miss a few of the usual suspects.

And today, we bring you a list of five stars who will miss the first Grand Slam of the decade due to different reasons.

#5 Richard Gasquet

Fifth in the list of notable absentees from the Australian Open 2020 features French star Richard Gasquet. The 33-year-old has been ruled out of the first Grand Slam of the year with a knee injury. Gasquet has a pretty average record in Australian Open where he has not been able to surpass the fourth-round despite reaching there four times – in 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2013. This will be the second consecutive year when Gasquet will miss the Australian Open.

#4 Bianca Andreescu

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, who won the US Open 2019, announced on January 12 that she will not take part in the Australian Open 2020 due to a knee problem. Andreescu sustained the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen in October last year but has not been able to recover completely yet. The 19-year-old has only made one appearance in the Australian Open before – in 2019 – when she was knocked out by Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova with a scoreline of 6-3, 3-6 and 6-2 in the second round.

#3 Juan Martin del Potro

The third in the list of major absentees from the Australian Open 2020 is Juan Martin del Potro. The Argentine tennis star has also been ruled out due to knee injury. Del Potro has struggled with a lot of injuries over his career but 2019 was extremely tough for the player as he suffered multiple setbacks. The 2009 US Open winner does not have a great record at the Australian Open where he has not been able to surpass the quarter-finals stage where he stumbled twice, in 2009 and 2012. This will be the fourth time in the last five years when the 31-year-old will miss the first Grand Slam of the year.

#2 Victoria Azarenka

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka has been ruled out of the Australian Open 2020 citing ‘personal’ reasons as she had tough 12 months following multiple injury setbacks. Azarenka won the Australian Open twice in 2012 and 2013 and those are her only Grand Slam titles in her career. In 2019, the Belarus tennis star suffered a shocking first-round exit with a defeat against Germany’s Laura Siegemund. This will be the third time in the last four years when the 30-year-old will not take part in the opening Grand Slam of the year.

#1 Andy Murray

First in the list of major absentees in this year’s Australian Open is Britain’s Andy Murray. The 32-year-old has been ruled out of the competition with a pelvic injury, as per BBC. The report stated that his team doctors have decided that the former world number one should not rush back to the court in order to avoid any more complications in the future. Murray has an impressive record in the Australian Open where he finished runners-up five times – 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 – but is yet to win the title. In the 2019 edition – where the two-time Olympic gold medalist broke down in front of the media in fears of quitting tennis because of hip injury – Murray suffered a shocking first-round exit after losing a five-setter against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 and 6-2.