Serena Williams makes incredible Australian Bushfires gesture after Auckland Open win

Serena Williams won her first title of the year on Saturday night, as she lifted the Auckland Open 2020 held in Auckland, New Zealand. However, it was what she did afterwards which made more headlines – as she declared that she will donate her entire prize money for the Australian Bushfires relief efforts.

According to Express, Serena made the gesture after defeating Jessica Pegula in the final of the tournament on Saturday. This was the US superstar’s first time winning the Auckland Open title since 2017, and she announced that she will donate her entire purse from the tournament to help tackle the damages caused by the Australian Bushfires. It has been understood that she will also sign and auction off each dress she wore throughout the tournament to help.

“For me, it’s super – I’ve been playing Australia for over 20 years, and it’s been so hard for me to see everything happening in Australia with all the fires and everything,” she said after the final where she beat Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in a superb performance.

“People have lost their homes, and so much has happened.”

“I decided for the beginning that for every game I play I’ll donate a dress, and I’ll also donate all my prize money – so thank you, guys,” the 38-year-old added further.