Serbian tennis star and current World No.2 Novak Djokovic will join Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the “Rally for Relief” event scheduled to be held prior to the beginning of the upcoming Australian Open 2020.

Tennis World USA reports that the Australian Open Rally for Relief event will be held on January 15 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, World No.1 Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios and Djokovic will feature from the men’s side, whereas from among the women, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and former World No.1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, who will be retiring at the end of the Australian Open, will be participating in the event.

It was Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley who made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday.

“Pleased to announce on the Today show this morning that Novak Djokovic will join AO Rally for Relief with Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, Caroline Wozniacki, Stefanos Tsitsipas,” he wrote, before adding:

“We expect millions will be raised over summer from aces for bushfire relief.”

Check out the tweet shared right below:

Pleased to announce on the Today show this morning that @DjokerNole will join AO Rally for Relief with @serenawilliams @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal @naomiosaka @NickKyrgios @CaroWozniacki @StefTsitsipas – we expect millions will be raised over summer from aces for bushfire relief. pic.twitter.com/1AzODrKiVj — Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) January 11, 2020

As mentioned, all funds raised from the charity event will go towards victims affected by the Australian bushfire crisis, which has claimed at least 27 lives already, while almost one billion animals have also been reportedly killed.