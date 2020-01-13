Australian Open 2020: Full schedule, prize money, live stream, when and where to watch in PDF

It is January once again, and tennis stars and fans from all over the world will soon gather at the Melbourne Park for the Australian Open 2020, the opening Grand Slam of the year. The tournament, which will kick-start on January 20 and go on until February 2, will be the 108th overall edition of the slam and the 52nd edition in the Open Era.
The following is the full schedule for the Australian Open 2020:
Qualifying Competition
|DATE
|SESSION
|GATES OPEN
|START TIME
|DETAILS
|Rod Laver Arena
|Margaret Court Arena
|Melbourne Arena
|Outside Courts
|Tue 14
|Day
|9.30 am
|10.00 am
|Wed 15
|Day
|9.30 am
|10.00 am
|Thu 16
|Day
|9.30 am
|10.00 am
|AO Draw – 6.00 pm – TBA
|Fri 17
|Day
|9.30 am
|10.00 am
|Sat 18
|Day
|8.00 am
|1.00 pm (TBA)
|Kids Day
(no play)
Australian Open 2020 Championship
|DATE
|SESSION
|GATES OPEN
|START TIME
|DETAILS
|Rod Laver Arena
|Margaret Court Arena
|Melbourne Arena
|Outside Courts
|Mon 20
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|1st Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|1st Round
Opening Night – 6.40 pm
|Tue 21
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|1st Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|1st Round
|Wed 22
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|2nd Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|2nd Round
|Thu 23
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|2nd Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|2nd Round
|Fri 24
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|3rd Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|3rd Round
|Sat 25
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|3rd Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|3rd Round
|Sun 26
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|4th Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|4th Round
*Aust. Day Ceremony – 6.40 pm*
|Mon 27
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|4th Round
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|4th Round
HOF Induction – TBA – 6.40 pm
|Tue 28
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|no play
|11.00 am
|Quarterfinals
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.00 pm
|Quarterfinals
|Wed 29
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|no play
|11.00 am
|Quarterfinals
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.30 pm
|Quarterfinals
IHOF – TBA – 7.10 pm
|Thu 30
|Day
|10.00 am
|11.00 am
|11.00 am
|no play
|11.00 am
|Not before 2.00 pm
|Women’s Singles Semifinal
|Followed by
|Women’s Day Ceremony – TBA
Women’s Singles Semifinal
|Night
|5.00 pm
|7.30 pm
|Men’s Singles Semifinal
|Followed by
|“Magic Moments” Exhibition Match
|Fri 31
|Twilight
|2.00 pm
|3.00 pm
|3.00 pm
|no play
|3.00 pm
|Match – TBA
|not before 4.00 pm
|Women’s Doubles Final
|7.00 pm
|Ball kid Excellence Presentation
|not before 7.30 pm
|Men’s Singles Semifinal
|Sat 1
|Twilight
|11.00 am
|11.15 am
|no play
|no play
|11.15 am
|Junior/Wheelchair
|Followed by
|Junior/Wheelchair
|not before 2.30 pm
|Junior/Wheelchair
|7.00 pm
|Pre-final entertainment
|7.30 pm
|Women’s Singles Final
|Followed by
|Mixed Doubles Final
|Sun 2
|Twilight
|2.00 pm
|4.00 pm
|no play
|no play
|no play
|Men’s Doubles Final
|7.00 pm
|Pre-final entertainment
|7.30 pm
|Men’s Singles Final
This schedule, order of play & format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds.
Prize money
For the Australian Open 2020, the total purse has been finalised at AUD 71 million (USD 49.1 million), a 13.6 per cent increase from last year.
The winners of the men’s and women’s titles will both take home AUD 4.12 million. Anyone crashing out in round one will receive AUD 90,000 each, while second-round players get AUD 128,000 each.
When and where to watch, live stream
The Australian Open 2020 matches will take place in the Rod Laver Arena, the Margaret Court Arena, the Melbourne Arena and the outside courts as you can see from the above schedule.
The morning session will begin at 11.00 am local time, meaning viewers in India and Singapore will have to tune in from 5.30 am and 8.00 am onwards, respectively. The evening session will kick-off at 7.00 pm in Melbourne, which is 1:30 pm IST and 4.00 pm SGT/HKT.
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app.