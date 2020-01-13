Australian Open 2020: Full schedule, prize money, live stream, when and where to watch in PDF

It is January once again, and tennis stars and fans from all over the world will soon gather at the Melbourne Park for the Australian Open 2020, the opening Grand Slam of the year. The tournament, which will kick-start on January 20 and go on until February 2, will be the 108th overall edition of the slam and the 52nd edition in the Open Era.

The following is the full schedule for the Australian Open 2020:

Qualifying Competition

SESSION GATES OPEN START TIME DETAILS Rod Laver Arena Margaret Court Arena Melbourne Arena Outside Courts Day 9.30 am 10.00 am Day 9.30 am 10.00 am Day 9.30 am 10.00 am AO Draw – 6.00 pm – TBA Day 9.30 am 10.00 am Day 8.00 am 1.00 pm (TBA) Kids Day

(no play)

Australian Open 2020 Championship

SESSION GATES OPEN START TIME DETAILS Rod Laver Arena Margaret Court Arena Melbourne Arena Outside Courts Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 1st Round Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 1st Round Opening Night – 6.40 pm Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 1st Round Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 1st Round Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 2nd Round Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 2nd Round Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 2nd Round Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 2nd Round Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 3rd Round Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 3rd Round Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 3rd Round Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 3rd Round Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 4th Round Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 4th Round *Aust. Day Ceremony – 6.40 pm* Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 4th Round Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 4th Round HOF Induction – TBA – 6.40 pm Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am no play 11.00 am Quarterfinals Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm Quarterfinals Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am no play 11.00 am Quarterfinals Night 5.00 pm 7.30 pm Quarterfinals IHOF – TBA – 7.10 pm Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am no play 11.00 am Not before 2.00 pm Women’s Singles Semifinal Followed by Women’s Day Ceremony – TBA

Women’s Singles Semifinal Night 5.00 pm 7.30 pm Men’s Singles Semifinal Followed by “Magic Moments” Exhibition Match Twilight 2.00 pm 3.00 pm 3.00 pm no play 3.00 pm Match – TBA not before 4.00 pm Women’s Doubles Final 7.00 pm Ball kid Excellence Presentation not before 7.30 pm Men’s Singles Semifinal Twilight 11.00 am 11.15 am no play no play 11.15 am Junior/Wheelchair Followed by Junior/Wheelchair not before 2.30 pm Junior/Wheelchair 7.00 pm Pre-final entertainment 7.30 pm Women’s Singles Final Followed by Mixed Doubles Final Twilight 2.00 pm 4.00 pm no play no play no play Men’s Doubles Final 7.00 pm Pre-final entertainment 7.30 pm Men’s Singles Final

This schedule, order of play & format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds.

Prize money

For the Australian Open 2020, the total purse has been finalised at AUD 71 million (USD 49.1 million), a 13.6 per cent increase from last year.

The winners of the men’s and women’s titles will both take home AUD 4.12 million. Anyone crashing out in round one will receive AUD 90,000 each, while second-round players get AUD 128,000 each.

When and where to watch, live stream

The Australian Open 2020 matches will take place in the Rod Laver Arena, the Margaret Court Arena, the Melbourne Arena and the outside courts as you can see from the above schedule.

The morning session will begin at 11.00 am local time, meaning viewers in India and Singapore will have to tune in from 5.30 am and 8.00 am onwards, respectively. The evening session will kick-off at 7.00 pm in Melbourne, which is 1:30 pm IST and 4.00 pm SGT/HKT.

In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app.