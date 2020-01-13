Australian Open |

Australian Open 2020: Full schedule, prize money, live stream, when and where to watch in PDF

It is January once again, and tennis stars and fans from all over the world will soon gather at the Melbourne Park for the Australian Open 2020, the opening Grand Slam of the year. The tournament, which will kick-start on January 20 and go on until February 2, will be the 108th overall edition of the slam and the 52nd edition in the Open Era.

The following is the full schedule for the Australian Open 2020:

Qualifying Competition

DATE SESSION GATES OPEN START TIME DETAILS
Rod Laver Arena Margaret Court Arena Melbourne Arena Outside Courts
Tue 14 Day 9.30 am 10.00 am
Wed 15 Day 9.30 am 10.00 am
Thu 16 Day 9.30 am 10.00 am AO Draw – 6.00 pm – TBA
Fri 17 Day 9.30 am 10.00 am
Sat 18 Day 8.00 am 1.00 pm (TBA) Kids Day
(no play)

Australian Open 2020 Championship

DATE SESSION GATES OPEN START TIME DETAILS
Rod Laver Arena Margaret Court Arena Melbourne Arena Outside Courts
Mon 20 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 1st Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 1st Round

Opening Night – 6.40 pm
Tue 21 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 1st Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 1st Round
Wed 22 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 2nd Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 2nd Round
Thu 23 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 2nd Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 2nd Round
Fri 24 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 3rd Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 3rd Round
Sat 25 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 3rd Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 7.00 pm 3rd Round
Sun 26 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 4th Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 4th Round

*Aust. Day Ceremony – 6.40 pm*
Mon 27 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am 4th Round
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm 4th Round

HOF Induction – TBA – 6.40 pm
Tue 28 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am no play 11.00 am Quarterfinals
Night 5.00 pm 7.00 pm Quarterfinals
Wed 29 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am 11.00 am no play 11.00 am Quarterfinals
Night 5.00 pm 7.30 pm Quarterfinals

IHOF – TBA – 7.10 pm
Thu 30 Day 10.00 am 11.00 am  11.00 am no play 11.00 am
Not before 2.00 pm Women’s Singles Semifinal
Followed by Women’s Day Ceremony – TBA
Women’s Singles Semifinal
Night 5.00 pm 7.30 pm Men’s Singles Semifinal
Followed by “Magic Moments” Exhibition Match
Fri 31 Twilight 2.00 pm 3.00 pm  3.00 pm  no play  3.00 pm Match – TBA
not before 4.00 pm Women’s Doubles Final
7.00 pm Ball kid Excellence Presentation
not before 7.30 pm Men’s Singles Semifinal
Sat 1 Twilight 11.00 am 11.15 am  no play  no play  11.15 am Junior/Wheelchair
Followed by Junior/Wheelchair
not before 2.30 pm Junior/Wheelchair
7.00 pm Pre-final entertainment
7.30 pm Women’s Singles Final
Followed by Mixed Doubles Final
Sun 2 Twilight 2.00 pm 4.00 pm  no play  no play  no play Men’s Doubles Final
7.00 pm Pre-final entertainment
7.30 pm Men’s Singles Final

This schedule, order of play & format is provisional and is subject to alteration at any time without notice. By way of example, activities or match play may be impacted by the weather or players may withdraw due to injury, illness or other grounds.

Prize money

For the Australian Open 2020, the total purse has been finalised at AUD 71 million (USD 49.1 million), a 13.6 per cent increase from last year.

The winners of the men’s and women’s titles will both take home AUD 4.12 million. Anyone crashing out in round one will receive AUD 90,000 each, while second-round players get AUD 128,000 each.

When and where to watch, live stream

The Australian Open 2020 matches will take place in the Rod Laver Arena, the Margaret Court Arena, the Melbourne Arena and the outside courts as you can see from the above schedule.

The morning session will begin at 11.00 am local time, meaning viewers in India and Singapore will have to tune in from 5.30 am and 8.00 am onwards, respectively. The evening session will kick-off at 7.00 pm in Melbourne, which is 1:30 pm IST and 4.00 pm SGT/HKT.

In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Pictures Network (SPN) and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app.

