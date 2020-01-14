Australian Open |

Fans call for Australian Open 2020 to be cancelled after player is forced to retire due to poor air quality

The Australian Open 2020 kicked off earlier today but the playing conditions are garnering more attention than the tennis itself. Due to the widespread bushfires in Australia, the air quality in Melbourne is unhealthy for the players, which was evident as Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire from the Grand Slam due to a coughing fit.

The fans were taken aback by the news and asked for the tournament to be cancelled or postponed to save the players from various health hazards.

 

