Fans call for Australian Open 2020 to be cancelled after player is forced to retire due to poor air quality

The Australian Open 2020 kicked off earlier today but the playing conditions are garnering more attention than the tennis itself. Due to the widespread bushfires in Australia, the air quality in Melbourne is unhealthy for the players, which was evident as Dalila Jakupovic was forced to retire from the Grand Slam due to a coughing fit.

The fans were taken aback by the news and asked for the tournament to be cancelled or postponed to save the players from various health hazards.

Just for people who think it isn’t that bad at Melbourne Park. pic.twitter.com/h8zYoP1WIJ — Noah Rubin (@Noahrubin33) January 13, 2020

Shocked to see that qualifying matches have started @AustralianOpen

What about the health of all the people that have to work out there, especially the ballkids? #wherearethelimits? pic.twitter.com/2oldEptT2g — mandy minella (@mandyminella) January 14, 2020

Not sure about the new Australian Open outfits from Nike this year. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/WadPeIxifA — Titus O’Reily (@TitusOReily) January 14, 2020

Today Melbourne’s air was the most polluted in the world with AQI readings up to 758, 2x hazardous levels. It’s so bad that tennis players are collapsing at the Australian Open. Business as usual cannot continue. We must act on climate!#AustraliaBurning #AustralianFires https://t.co/zpqYTn7DH4 — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) January 14, 2020

These are the conditions in which #AustralianOpen have deemed sufficiently healthy to permit play of the qualifying draws. Wow. pic.twitter.com/PXgcTJDNUK — Eric Rogers (@EricRog30348529) January 14, 2020

Absolutely unacceptable for the @AustralianOpen to risk players’ health like this. Breathing problems signalled in plenty of other qualifying matches. https://t.co/NFZQ3gkYJd — Martijn Mos (@martijn_mos) January 14, 2020

@CraigTiley @AustralianOpen – I love Tennis, but I love the players more. C’mon mate, get your act together and cancel play when air quality is unhealthy. I don’t wish to see players who have travelled here from the other side of the world collapse or have to retire like this!! https://t.co/ocVuxs6MxR — Moviedoc (@M0VIED0C) January 14, 2020

Stop it. Stop this tournament. https://t.co/44qQ9Yj7PB — Eashan Ghosh (@eashanghosh) January 14, 2020

STOP THIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN NOW. — Valentīna Barončīni (@ValeBaroncini) January 14, 2020

Uhhh @AustralianOpen how hard was it to cancel qualifying today?

I’ve lived in this smoke for the past 3 weeks and people have to wear air filter masks just to walk outside, no one should be exercising, let alone competing in these conditions. https://t.co/f59yfHDVrs — Fiona 💯+3️⃣ (@federering) January 14, 2020

