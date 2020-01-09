It has been understood that the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams will be among the many tennis stars who will play charity matches in order to raise funds for the Australian bushfire victims, ahead of this year’s Australian Open which will kick off on 20th January.

In case you did not know, a major part of the island continent has been ravaged by vast bushfires over the past few months, and have so far claimed the lives of over 25 people since the start of the disaster in September. The bushfires have also destroyed more than 1,800 homes while 480 million animals have been reported dead.

As of right now, milder conditions have prevailed over Australia for the past few days, providing relief for firefighters who have worked round the clock to try and maintain a sense of calm among the affected people. Meanwhile, people from all over the world and from all walks of life are continuing to contribute generously in a bid to restore normalcy Down Under – and the superstars of tennis are playing their part as well.

According to Sportstar, Tennis Australia announced last week that a fundraising exhibition match will be held at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena⁠ on January 15, just about a week before the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas will join Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal in the charity match.

“For a period of about two-and-a-half hours we’re going to be showcasing the game, but also coming together as a community to play our part in the relief effort,” said Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley.

More than Aus$1.2 million (US$820,000) has been raised so far from an initiative by tennis chiefs to donate Aus$100 for each ace served during the Australian summer, and the numbers are all set to climb further in the following weeks.