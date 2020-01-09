On Wednesday, Tennis World No. 1 star Rafael Nadal insisted that he is not focused on equalling Roger Federer’s record Glam Slam haul at the Australian Open which will be held later this month.

38-year-old Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, while Nadal won the French and US Open titles in 2019 to raise his tally to 19, just one short of the Swiss legend’s current record. And if the Spaniard wins the Australian Open, it will set the stage for him to overtake Federer’s tally at the upcoming French Open, where he will start as the hot favourite to add to the 12 titles he has won so far.

Despite so, Nadal downplayed the historical implications of his potential Australian Open win, following his win that led Spain into the ongoing ATP Cup’s quarter-finals.

“I honestly don’t think much (about Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record),” the 33-year-old said, before adding:

“My only goal is to keep playing good tennis, keep enjoying this sport and being happy. And if that happens and I stay healthy then the goal is to keep producing chances in the events that I’m going to play.”

The Australian Open Qualifying tournament will be held between January 14 and 18, while the Championship will kick-off on January 20.

Quotes via Hindustan Times.