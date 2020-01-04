Ahead of the upcoming Australian Open 2020, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has hinted that he may be holding an advantage over Swiss legend Roger Federer.

Djokovic is already in Australia to take part in the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia this week – however, Federer pulled out from the competition after his Switzerland teammate Stanislas Wawrinka also withdrew. It was later revealed that Federer withdrew his name from the ATP Cup as he wanted to spend time with his family before leaving for Australia for the first Grand Slam of the season.

As the 24-nation tournament will be played out in Australia later in January, Djokovic seemed to suggest that he can use the competition to get used to the Aussie conditions before Federer and co arrive for the Australian Open.

“It’s exciting representing your country again only six weeks after the Davis Cup,” he said on Tennis Channel.

“Some would say it’s a bit too early but we don’t get to have too many opportunities throughout the year to play for our country.”

“The Davis Cup was the only official competition and now we have the ATP Cup.”

“Obviously coming closer to Australian Open you want to have as many competitive matches in Australia, get early here acclimatised and to play your best,” he explained further.

“It’s been a bit of a short offseason because of the Davis Cup. Most of the guys who played in the Davis Cup finished their season kind of last week of November.”

“We’re used to it. I’ve had quite a few years similar to the last one,” Djokovic concluded.

