Matt Jones extends Australian Open lead

Matt Jones – the 2015 champion – carded a three-under-par 68 to stretch his advantage heading into Sunday’s final round.

Matt Jones moved a step closer to winning the Australian Open for a second time after extending his lead to three strokes at the end of the third round.

Jones entered the penultimate day with a one-shot advantage in Sydney, however, the Australian golfer moved clear on Saturday.

At The Australian Golf Club, 2015 champion Jones carded a three-under-par 68 to stretch his advantage heading into Sunday’s final round.

Jones posted five birdies and two bogeys to end the day 13 under through 54 holes, ahead of American Cameron Tringale (69).

“I’m sure I can draw on it. I haven’t won a lot of golf in my life,” Jones told reporters when asked if having already won an Australian Open makes Sunday’s round a bit easier.

“I’ve won the Houston Open, won a couple of other smaller tournaments and then the Australian Open, but it’s only four years past and I’ll draw on some of that experience tomorrow, of course.”

Internationals Paul Casey (71) and Louis Oosthuizen (70), and amateur Takumi Kanaya, are four shots off the pace.