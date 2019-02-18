Cecchinato hammers home favourite Schwartzman to win Argentina Open

Diego Schwartzman was unable to deliver a home winner at the Argentina Open as Marco Cecchinato earned a third career ATP title.
Marco Cecchinato made short work of Diego Schwartzman in a 6-1 6-2 hammering in the final of the Argentina Open.
Home favourite Schwartzman, seeded fourth, had saved match point to beat to Dominic Thiem on Saturday.
But Cecchinato was a cut above on the Argentine clay, taking a little over an hour to clinch a third career ATP title – all of which have come on the dirt.
Schwartzman held serve for 1-1 in the opening set before losing five games on the spin against the Italian.
