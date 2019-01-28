Djokovic eyeing Roland Garros success after record-breaking Aus Open

After claiming a 15th major, Novak Djokovic is focused on recovering before turning his attention to May’s French Open at Roland Garros.

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic said he will “recharge” and rest before mounting a French Open challenge in his pursuit of the grand slam record.

Djokovic made history on Sunday, becoming the most successful Australian Open men’s player with a seventh title after annihilating Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.

World number one Djokovic sent shockwaves through the tennis world following his stunning 6-3 6-2 6-3 demolition of second seed Nadal as the Serb star captured a 15th grand slam.

After a whirlwind 24 hours, which took him to the picturesque Botanical Gardens on Monday, Djokovic was focused on recovery ahead of the French Open.

“The relief is the first thing that happens because there’s so many expectations, and emotions and tensions involved in anticipating the grand slam [tournament],” Djokovic told reporters.

“Living through it those three weeks takes a lot out of you. So the first thing I’m going to do is recharge my batteries and obviously then, you know, have time to reflect.”

Djokovic is the current Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon holder, with the 31-year-old closing in on Roger Federer’s slam record of 20 trophies.

After surpassing Pete Sampras to move into outright third on the all-time list, May’s French Open presents Djokovic with the opportunity to hold all four majors simultaneously.

The French Open, however, has been a difficult slam for Djokovic with just one success in 2016 amid Nadal’s stranglehold at Roland Garros in Paris.

Nadal will be eyeing a 12th French Open and 18th slam crown, and Djokovic added: “I did put a lot of pressure on myself in the past and lost several finals in a row and then I managed to win it in ’16.

“I mean, talking about relief, winning the French Open in 2016 was the biggest relief I ever felt in my entire life. So the approach obviously to the French Open this year will be quite different. I will be more experienced with this situation.”

He continued: “I don’t want this to sound arrogant but I’ve done it once, why not do it again? I’m one slam away from that.

“I’m not the only one who has been in this situation before. Nadal and Federer have been holding three out of four many times throughout their careers.

“Everything is possible in life so that’s kind of a philosophy that I have.”

Novak Djokovic talks Australian Open 2019 success