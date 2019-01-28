Australian Open 2019 came to its conclusion after World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in three straight sets in order to win his seventh title in Melbourne.

Having walked in as World No. 1, there was a lot of pressure on the 31-year-old Serbian who was expected to win the tournament ever since it started. He met Rafael Nadal in final who dropped his first set only in the last game of this year’s edition of Australian Open. Despite being one of the fiercest competitors this year, Nadal fell short of few qualities in the final which witnessed Djokovic bring one of the best performances of his Tennis career.

Novak Djokovic receives the 2019 Australian Open title

Post the tournament, Djkovic talked about his experience as the 7-time Champion. He reflected on his first ever win in the tournament history and compared it to his this year’s victory where he made history by becoming the first player to achieve seven Australian Open titles in men’s singles.

Addressing the change in his game in all these years, Djokovic said in an exclusive interview with Fox Sports,

“Well, there is quite a big difference obviously. I was 20 when I won my first Grand Slam title in 2008. I remember I had my parents and my brothers here. It was a dream come true.”

Novak Djokovic talks Australian Open 2019 success

“A first big door did open for me and it was a huge springboard for what was coming after that. And now, eleven ears later holding 7 Australian Open titles is truly an honor. It has been historically my most successful tournament and definitely my favorite tournament”, he added.

It was widely being expected that Djokovic will have to struggle in the final as he looked more inclined towards a marathon match. However, the Serbian quickly ditched the idea and resorted to sheer dominance over the game in order to repeat history.