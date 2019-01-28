World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal to lift his seventh Australian Open title and made the record for the highest number of Melbourne trophies held by an individual player.

Djokovic was one of the favorites to win this year’s edition of Australian Open. Living up to the expectations, he went on to display an incredible form throughout the tournament. He was dominant and persistent in all his games which helped him cruise his way to the final.

Novak Djokovic talks Australian Open 2019 success

Up against his old rival Rafael Nadal, Djokovic was playing in the final of the Australian Open 2019 after seven years. They last met in 2012 where the latter went on to become the eventual Champion.

It’s important to note that Seed 2, Nadal was in an incredible form as well and had not dropped a single set until the final. However, when the duo met at the Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic unleashed the beast inside and won the match in three straight sets.

The arena was filled with the admirers of the Serbian who had come all the way to Australia to cheer for their national hero. When Djokovic was asked about how he felt when he heard his countrymen cheering for him, he said

“I heard them. It has never happened before but I heard them in the last two games of the match. I think they started celebrating a bit too early. But it did not distract me. Actually, it gave me wings.”

“Serbian community is very big here, specially in Melbourne, Australia. So over the years I did get a lot of support from them but this year the group on the square specifically was so loud that I could hear them on the court as well”, he added.

Djokovic expressed his gratitude towards his supporters who continuously cheered for him throughout the match and celebrated his win like their own. The Serbian will continue to lead the World Rankings after winning the title.