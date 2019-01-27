Djokovic: Emerson was p***** I broke his record

Novak Djokovic broke Roy Emerson’s record and joked the six-time Australian Open champion was unhappy.

Novak Djokovic joked Roy Emerson was “p*****” to lose his record for most Australian Open titles.

The Serbian star, 31, usurped Emerson and Roger Federer with his seventh Melbourne crown courtesy of a 6-3 6-2 6-3 thrashing of Rafael Nadal in the final on Sunday.

Djokovic was pictured with Australian greats Rod Laver, Frank Sedgman, Ken Rosewall and Emerson after his stunning victory.

And the 15-time grand slam champion joked Emerson was far from happy to lose his record.

“Mr Emerson said he’s p***** with me because I broke his record,” a smiling Djokovic told a news conference.

“It was the most beautiful, most expensive photo of the night, without a doubt, standing with those four legends.

“I’ll definitely cherish that forever.”