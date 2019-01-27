After suffering a fourth-round loss prior to elbow surgery in 2018, Novak Djokovic was delighted to reign at the Australian Open again.

Novak Djokovic described the Australian Open as the best tournament in the world after clinching a record seventh title in Melbourne a year on from elbow surgery.

The top seed triumphed 6-3 6-2 6-3 in a one-sided final against Rafael Nadal on Sunday to claim the 15th grand slam of his career, meaning he sits alone in third place on the all-time list.

Highlights – Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

Djokovic has also now won the last three majors in succession, a stunning run considering he went under the knife early in February 2018 to cure a troublesome issue with his right elbow.

His decision to have an operation came after a surprise fourth-round exit in Australia to Hyeon Chung, but this year he was the last man standing after crushing Nadal in two hours and four minutes.

“I had the surgery exactly 12 months ago. To be standing now here in front of you today and managing to win this title and three out of four slams is truly amazing,” Djokovic told the crowd after his win over Nadal.

“I would like to thank my team for supporting me. It is an individual sport but you guys are always behind me, tolerating me on my bad days and putting together a great successful formula that is working so well.”

Gripping the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup tightly, the 31-year-old from Serbia demonstrated his love for Australia by using slang terms in his post-match speech, describing his latest triumph as “bonzer” and “a ripper”.

“This is definitely the best tournament in the world, making all of us players feel at home,” Djokovic added.

“It’s summertime in Australia, there’s a great vibe in this city and the country in the month of January about tennis and the Australian Open.

“I can feel that in every corner of this city. The people appreciate and respect tennis players, and it’s a huge honour to play in front of you.”