Australian Open 2019 Final: Social Media reacts to Novak Djokovic’s 7th Australian Open win

Seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated his rival and 2nd seeded Rafael Nadal in the final to lift the Australian Open title for the seventh time. The former picked a win in three straight sets to conquer Australian Open 2019. 

Djokovic, who was the favorite to win the title, was in an incredible form throughout the tournament. He dominated all his opponents and was an incredible competitor since the start.

Highlights – Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

His opponent, Nadal was equally fierce since the start of Australian Open. In fact, he cruised his way to the tournament final without dropping a single point. Being nothing short of absolute dominance, he was being considered as a winner ever since the final cards were drawn.

However, he couldn’t bring the same fight to the Melbourne Park in today’s final. The last time the two had met at the Australian Open final in 2012, they went on to battle for almost 6 hours, setting the record for the longest Tennis match in Open Era.

Even then, Djokovic and Nadal were ranked as No. 1 and No. 2 respectively and the former picked a well-fought win. It was expected that Nadal will have his revenge after seven years. However, Djokovic delivered one of his best performances to steal the title and the show.

The entire Tennis fraternity was in awe of the final played today and expressed their emotions on Social Media.

 

