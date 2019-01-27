World No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated his rival and 2nd seeded Rafael Nadal in the final to lift the Australian Open title for the seventh time. The former picked a win in three straight sets to conquer Australian Open 2019.

Djokovic, who was the favorite to win the title, was in an incredible form throughout the tournament. He dominated all his opponents and was an incredible competitor since the start.

Highlights – Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

His opponent, Nadal was equally fierce since the start of Australian Open. In fact, he cruised his way to the tournament final without dropping a single point. Being nothing short of absolute dominance, he was being considered as a winner ever since the final cards were drawn.

However, he couldn’t bring the same fight to the Melbourne Park in today’s final. The last time the two had met at the Australian Open final in 2012, they went on to battle for almost 6 hours, setting the record for the longest Tennis match in Open Era.

Even then, Djokovic and Nadal were ranked as No. 1 and No. 2 respectively and the former picked a well-fought win. It was expected that Nadal will have his revenge after seven years. However, Djokovic delivered one of his best performances to steal the title and the show.

The entire Tennis fraternity was in awe of the final played today and expressed their emotions on Social Media.

SEVENTH HEAVEN 🏆@DjokerNole is the #AusOpen champion for the 7th time in his career 👑#AusOpenFinal pic.twitter.com/wogRHWgaI0 — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) January 27, 2019

The best ❤️ — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) January 27, 2019

Congratulations @DjokerNole – King of AO and lots, lots more to come. You make it look easy, it’s not. Your dedication and hard work is there for all to see. More records await. Rocket. #AusOpen — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 27, 2019

208 days ago, @djokernole beat Tennys Sandgren in the first round of The Championships 2018. It marked the start of a 21-match winning streak at Grand Slams, during which time he has dropped just eight sets 😲#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6wQ4JI1ACV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) January 27, 2019

Honestly, forget all the records and numbers for a while. The way that Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have all bounced back from adversity in their respective careers is what truly makes this the Golden Generation. Don't think we'll ever see anything close to this in any sport. — Nikhila (@kokudum) January 27, 2019

He missed the 2nd half of 2017 with injury. As at June 2018 he was ranked world number 22. He fought back and ended 2018 as world number one. He has now won all of the last three grandslam titles.(15 in total) He is the 2019 #AusOpen CHAMPION. He is Novak Djokovic!! pic.twitter.com/dL9MlcYiAr — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) January 27, 2019