Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2019 final. The duo are set to lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena for the title that will give the opportunity to both the players to create history.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic cruised his way to the final of Men’s Singles in the ongoing tournament by defeating Lucas Pouille in three straight sets. One of the favorites to win the tournament. Djokovic displayed incredible form throughout this year’s edition of Australian Open.

Djokovic is set to take on World No. 2 Rafael Nadal who has been nothing short of incredible in Australian Open 2019. He has not dropped a single set in the tournament. Nadal defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final.

The much-awaited final will be an addition to one of the most celebrated rivalries in Tennis. The two have faced each other 52 times and the Djokovic is in the lead with 27 wins. However, each of these wins have caused both the players to bring their absolute best. Time and again, both these players have faced each other in the final stage of Slam.

The last time Djokovic and Nadal met in Australian Open final, they were ranked at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Eventually, the later was defeated by 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5-7), 7–5 in the longest Grand Slam final match in history while competing for 5 hours 53 minutes

If Djokovic wins today, he will set a record for highest number of Australian Titles won by a male player with his 7th Australian Open title. However, if Nadal wins today, he will become the first player to have won each of the Slams at least twice, in the Open Era.

With so much at stake, will Djokovic continue to assert his dominance as World No. 1 or will Nadal create history at Melbourne Park today? Let’s find out.