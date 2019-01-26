Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Naomi Osaka vs Petra Kvitova in the final of Australian Open 2019. The two are set to lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena in order to pick the first ever Australian Open title in their resective Tennis career.

The duo are set to battle it out for the first time in order to find their fairy-tale ending to the ongoing tournament which will also decide the next World No. 1.

Naomi Osaka won the US Open in 2018 and she will look to pick her second Slam win today. The 21-year-old Japanese player has been in great momentum throughout the tournament. She defeated Karolína Plíšková by 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in order to reach the final stage of teh competition.

Osaka is up against Petra Kvitova who beat Danielle Rose Collins in the semi-final in two straight sets. Kvitova has made her comeback fro an unfortunate injury back in 2016 when she was stabbed in the hand. The 28-year-old Czech player is scripting an unforgettable story in the tournament that is yet to see its end.

The winner of today’s match will take over the World No. 1 ranking, replacing Simona Halep. The two have never faced each other and considering the fact that both the players are at their peak, it will be interesting to see who triumphs over their weaknesses.

Will Osaka win the match to claim her second Slam win back-to-back or will Kvitova walk out as the champion without dropping a single set in Melbourne? Let’s find out.