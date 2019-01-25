Australian Open |

Pouille: Perfect Djokovic was too good

Lucas Pouille could not find any answers to the brilliance of Novak Djokovic, who consigned him to a semi-final thrashing in Melbourne.

Lucas Pouille said he was at a loss to combat a “perfect” performance from Novak Djokovic after suffering a crushing Australian Open semi-final defeat to the world number one.

Djokovic gave the first-time grand slam semi-finalist a harsh lesson on Rod Laver Arena on Friday, taking just an hour and 23 minutes to wrap up a 6-0 6-2 6-2 hammering.

The top seed described a near-flawless exhibition as one of his best on the famous court at Melbourne Park.

Frenchman Pouille – who had never won a match in the main draw at the first major of the year until last week – said the 14-time grand slam champion was simply too good.

“As you can imagine, it was not easy,” said the 28th seed. “I was trying to find a solution but couldn’t find any.

“From the beginning, I think the first mistake [from Djokovic] came after maybe one set, I don’t know.

“If I wanted to get closer or arrive at the end of one set 4-4, I had to serve 90 per cent or 100 per cent first serve. Even then I was not sure to get close. I think he just played amazing. He was too good today.”

Pouille is anticipating a classic final between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on Sunday, when the Serb will attempt to become the first man to win the tournament seven times.

He said of Djokovic: “I think when he’s playing like this, he’s the best in the world for sure.

“We’ll see on Sunday how he goes, because Rafa looks pretty amazing, too. I think they going to make a great match again. But I think when he [Djokovic] doesn’t make mistakes, he’s
moving so well, he’s coming back from defense to offence. I think he’s playing perfectly good.”

