Australian Open 2019: Naomi Osaka speaks on sponsorship gaffe following controversial ad

‘I’ve talked to them, they’ve apologised’ – Osaka on Nissin Ad

Naomi Osaka is looking to win her second grand slam in her career as she is in the Australian Open final and is set to face Petra Kvitova. However, Osaka made headlines recently after a sponsor took her image and likeness in a controversial ad.

Nissin Foods sponsor the Japanese tennis star and recently released an ad featuring Osaka as an anime character.

However, many quickly replied that the character which was supposed to be Osaka had considerably fairer skin and considered this “whitewashing” which resulted in the ad being subsequently removed.

Speaking in an interview, Osaka revealed that Nissin have apologised, and she hopes that the brand reaches out to her in the future.

“I’ve talked to them. They’ve apologized,” Osaka said.

“I’m tan. It’s pretty obvious. But I definitely think that the next time they try to portray me or something, I feel like they should talk to me about it.”

However, she quickly diverted to another attention, claiming that her focus remains on the Australian Open and the task at hand.

“I’m just focused on this right now,” she said. “I’ve gotten to the final of a slam, and that’s sort of my main priority.”