Australian Open 2019: Petra Kvitova speaks on return following 2016 attack

Kvitova & Osaka into Australian Open final

Following her big win over Danielle Collins in the semifinal of the Australian Open, Petra Kvitova revealed that there were a number of doubters who thought she could not climb back to the summit of women’s tennis.

In 2016, Kvitova was a victim of an attack after a home invasion that saw her sustain ligament and tendon damage on her left hand.

It was a tough ordeal but Kvitova has bounced back and the 28-year-old revealed that it was a struggle to reach where she is now.

“It wasn’t only physically but mentally very tough,” she said .

“It took me really a while to believe the people around me again and especially men, for sure.”

Since winning Wimbledon in 2014, this is Kvitova’s first return to the final of a grand slam where she faces current US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

On her road to recovery, Kvitova admitted it was daunting, saying: “Those three months were very, very tough.

“I really needed to be strong and not really think too negatively about it, but of course those thoughts were there, as well. Yeah, it’s been a long journey.

“To be honest, I think not very many people believed that I can do that again, to stand on the court and play tennis and play on this level.”

Finally, Kvitova revealed that tennis legend Monica Seles reached out to her as she went through a similar harrowing ordeal when she was stabbed by a fan in 1993 which left her out of action for over two years.

Speaking on the meeting, Kvitova said: Actually, she was the one who wanted to meet me, so it was just great and a big honour.

“I know that it affected her career a lot, especially (that) it happened on the court. So it’s a bit different, but it was such a nice feeling to meet someone who kind of went through same things and thoughts and everything.”

Photo courtesy of Petra Kvitova